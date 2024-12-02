What Eva Amurri Has Said About Growing Up With Famous Mom Susan Sarandon

Eva Amurri is a celebrity in her own right, starring in hit films like "That's My Boy" and "The Banger Sisters," but some may call her a product of nepotism due to her famous parents, Italian film director Franco Amurri and Hollywood sweetheart Susan Sarandon. Amurri — one of Sarandon's three kids — has revealed what it was like growing up so close to the industry, claiming that she and fellow celebrity kids often compared it to a "circus."

In a TikTok video she posted in early 2023, Amurri — while doing her makeup — answered the question of whether she grew up around other children of Hollywood stars. She said she'd often be around the children of the actors who would collaborate on films and TV series with her parents. "People in the industry who grew up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to growing up in the circus, in the sense that you kind of spend these really surreal periods of time, really closely intertwined with other people ... and you become so, so close, almost like family," the actor said in the video.

On the other hand, Amurri added that many times she would bond with the other kids, then she would have to part ways with them after their parents wrapped, never to see them again. "And it can be really sad sometimes," said Amurri. "It's always kind of a unique experience to grow up that way, and so I think that there's a certain common thread that you feel with other people who grew up in this strange world."

