Royal Family Insider Sparks Rumors Of Drama & Dysfunction Inside The Dynasty
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many people anticipate having a heaping side of drama with their turkey dinner this year. Just like normal families, the British royal family is no different when it comes to being dysfunctional. Just ask James Haskell, a retired professional rugby player who has a close relationship with the royals who, along with Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, co-hosts "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast. Mike is married to Zara Tindall, aka King Charles III's niece and Princess Anne's daughter.
The royals have tried multiple times to be relatable, but it's always backfired, but not this time. In a new interview with The Times, Haskell spilled some tea about the Brits faster than the Americans did before the Revolutionary War. "I've spent time with the royals. Some aren't as great as others. They do amazing work — but they're also a modern family that's very dysfunctional," he said.
Haskell shared he went to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and the Tindalls' wedding, so he's seen a lot of what it's like to be a member of the royal family. "To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they're gone, they're gone. There's no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do."
A royal family in-law also shared what life was like there
While James Haskell didn't share any details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, he did confess that his pal and podcast co-host, Mike Tindall, who is now Princess Anne's son-in-law, celebrated his nuptials to Zara Tindall surrounded by rugby players. Haskell said how much fun the event was, calling it "The perfect combination of ceremony and romance, coupled with the fact that both of them like to enjoy themselves." Haskell then joked about possibly blacking out and not remembering what happened during the night. Sounds like Mike and Zara were party animals, a description not typically associated with members of the royal family.
Haskell isn't the only one to speak out about what the royals are actually like behind closed doors. Mike has shared many surprising things about them, including how kind and welcoming they were to his own family, who initially felt uncomfortable about the entire situation. "They are professional meeters and greeters," he said on "Good Morning Britain" (via Hello! Magazine). Moreover, Mike revealed that life in Buckingham Palace is actually more relaxed and laid back than one would think. On an episode of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!," Mike admitted he wore jeans and a T-shirt when he stayed there. It goes to show nothing is ever truly as it seems from the outside looking in.