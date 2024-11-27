Royal Family Insider Sparks Rumors Of Drama & Dysfunction Inside The Dynasty

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many people anticipate having a heaping side of drama with their turkey dinner this year. Just like normal families, the British royal family is no different when it comes to being dysfunctional. Just ask James Haskell, a retired professional rugby player who has a close relationship with the royals who, along with Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, co-hosts "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast. Mike is married to Zara Tindall, aka King Charles III's niece and Princess Anne's daughter.

The royals have tried multiple times to be relatable, but it's always backfired, but not this time. In a new interview with The Times, Haskell spilled some tea about the Brits faster than the Americans did before the Revolutionary War. "I've spent time with the royals. Some aren't as great as others. They do amazing work — but they're also a modern family that's very dysfunctional," he said.

Haskell shared he went to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and the Tindalls' wedding, so he's seen a lot of what it's like to be a member of the royal family. "To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they're gone, they're gone. There's no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do."

