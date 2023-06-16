The Most Surprising Things Mike Tindall Has Said About The Royal Family

Although Mike Tindall met his spouse's family earlier than most would want to, his acceptance within the royal family was almost instantaneous. Whether it be his likable personality or his interest in rugby, Mike easily blended into royalty after making his relationship with Zara Phillips official in 2004. This, in turn, meant that it was only a matter of time before Mike's family would meet his in-laws.

The perfect place to do so was at Mike and Zara's wedding in 2011. During his interview with "Good Morning Britain," he revealed that his family met his in-laws the night before the official ceremony (via Hello! Magazine). While his side of the family never showed any sign of disdain toward the royals, Mike shared that his family appeared uncomfortable at the event. According to Mike, his in-laws saw this as an opportunity to break the ice and make them feel included instead of leaving them alone. "I remember my family were in a corner and a little bit out of their comfort zone because it's not where they are used to being," he said. "But the best thing about the Royal Family is that they are so lovely and they'll spot the people who are looking a little bit nervous and go straight over and take away all of that tension straight out of the room, and that's what they are amazing at. Then suddenly you're in the family and they welcome you with welcome arms."