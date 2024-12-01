A Look Back At The Time Dr. Oz Ran For Senate In Pennsylvania

Donald Trump seems to have a thing for people who spread health and medical misinformation. He's appointed RFK Jr. as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services even though he's a well-known conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer, and peddler of misinformation. Therefore, out of the president-elect's many controversial cabinet picks, the famous (or should we say infamous?) Dr. Mehmet Oz didn't come as much of a surprise. Trump appointed the famous doctor to oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, claiming he'll "fight to ensure everyone in America receives the best possible healthcare" (via CNN). So, for everyone who's been wondering what Oz has been up to since ending his show, there's your answer.

Advertisement

Aside from his popular talk show, most might remember Oz for passionately encouraging U.S. citizens to take the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 infections during the pandemic (research shows it has no effect on the virus and comes with dangerous side effects). It later came to light that he pushed the drug because he had a financial stake in it. Now, as a member of Trump's administration, Oz will have an even bigger platform to spread misinformation. Astoundingly enough, this is not Oz's first political rodeo. Some Pennsylvanians might still remember his failed bid for Senate in 2022.

Oz announced his bid in November 2021, basing his campaign on what he called Washington's failed attempts to protect citizens from the pandemic. "They took away our freedom without making us safer and tried to kill our spirit and our dignity," Oz claimed in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. Members of the Republican Party welcomed Ozs decision to throw his hat into the ring. "He's an incredible American success story. I think he'll be competitive on day one. And the Republican Party is growing in the right way," Senator Lindsey Graham told NBC News at the time.

Advertisement