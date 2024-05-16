Whatever Happened To Dr. Oz? What He's Been Up To Since Ending His Show
Cardiac surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz was once merely a respected medical professional. Then, Oprah Winfrey tapped him with her magic wand, and almost overnight, he joined Dr. Seuss and Dr. Spock as one of the most famous doctors of all time. After establishing himself as a frequent guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (the host proclaimed him "America's Doctor"), Oz got his own Emmy-winning daytime program, a consumer magazine, and a position on then-president Donald Trump's President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness.
With Dr. Oz's fame came lots of controversy. His backing of alternative medicine such as homeopathy, green coffee bean extract, and energy healing prompted his colleagues at Columbia University to call for his removal from the faculty . Oz also came under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for featuring an episode on gay conversion therapy which didn't condemn the practice outright. When Oz was chosen as one of the substitute hosts of "Jeopardy!" in 2021 following the sad death of Alex Trebek, more than 500 past contestants signed a letter of protest. "'Jeopardy!' is a show that values facts and knowledge," the letter said in part (per Medium). "Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm."
Oz left TV a few years ago to pursue other dreams, but he continues to defy the critics and spread his message on natural health remedies.
Dr. Oz's venture into politics was brief
Surprising many, Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was ending "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2021 to pursue a newly opened U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. He got off to a promising start, winning the party's nomination despite his lack of political experience. His opponent, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, was an outspoken figure whose casual dress code ruffled many feathers (he wore a hoodie and shorts to the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner). Plus, Fetterman was recovering from a stroke, raising concerns about his ability to handle the rigors of Capitol Hill work.
Oz ran on a conservative platform with an emphasis on health issues. He blasted Washington's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, criticizing vaccine mandates and school closings and promoting hydroxychloroquine as a safe treatment. The doctor also promised to increase domestic fuel production, fight for free speech, and curb immigration. His positions earned him the endorsement of none other than Donald Trump.
It wasn't enough. Pennsylvanians were skeptical about Oz's loyalty, given his primary residency in New Jersey. His campaign ads exposed him as a millionaire trying to relate to working-class problems he didn't actually have. (He complained about grocery prices as he shopped for "crudité" at a supermarket whose name he fumbled.) Even his friend Oprah Winfrey refused to back him, saying (via Newsweek), "[I]f I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons." In the end, Fetterman's Keystone State roots and down-to-earth credibility won at the polls.
Dr. Oz is still plugging supplements
With his Senate hopes dashed and his professional credentials tainted (Columbia University has removed his links and mentions from their website), Dr. Mehmet Oz could easily have gone into rant mode or a silent sulk. He might have pursued a less prominent political position, or hopped aboard the MAGA train. (Since Barron Trump won't be making his first foray into politics at the Republican National Convention, there might be a space open for another delegate.) Instead, the former "America's Doctor" has returned to more familiar territory.
Dr. Oz's website, once devoted to his campaign, now showcases HealthCorps, his 20-year-old nonprofit aimed at improving the physical and mental health of teens. For those who miss watching him discuss apple cider vinegar cures, wrinkle erasers, five-minute workouts, and healthy bacon recipes, there's a link to past segments of his syndicated show. The main page also states the doctor's new role as "Global Advisor and Stakeholder" in iHerb, a distributor of supplements and other health care products. Accordingly, Oz's newsletter entries include promos for vitamin D, modified citrus pectin, and Collagen-Up (to "combat 'Ozempic Face'.")
The doctor also keeps an active Instagram profile, where he also plugs iHerb supplements — often with special guest Mike Tyson. He also keeps fans up-to-date on his family doings, such as a visit to Turkey to see his mother. In April 2024, Dr. Oz shared the happy news he'll be a grandfather for the fifth time later in the year.