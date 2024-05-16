Whatever Happened To Dr. Oz? What He's Been Up To Since Ending His Show

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz was once merely a respected medical professional. Then, Oprah Winfrey tapped him with her magic wand, and almost overnight, he joined Dr. Seuss and Dr. Spock as one of the most famous doctors of all time. After establishing himself as a frequent guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (the host proclaimed him "America's Doctor"), Oz got his own Emmy-winning daytime program, a consumer magazine, and a position on then-president Donald Trump's President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness.

With Dr. Oz's fame came lots of controversy. His backing of alternative medicine such as homeopathy, green coffee bean extract, and energy healing prompted his colleagues at Columbia University to call for his removal from the faculty . Oz also came under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for featuring an episode on gay conversion therapy which didn't condemn the practice outright. When Oz was chosen as one of the substitute hosts of "Jeopardy!" in 2021 following the sad death of Alex Trebek, more than 500 past contestants signed a letter of protest. "'Jeopardy!' is a show that values facts and knowledge," the letter said in part (per Medium). "Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm."

Oz left TV a few years ago to pursue other dreams, but he continues to defy the critics and spread his message on natural health remedies.