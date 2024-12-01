What Keith Urban's Hidden Tattoo Reveals About Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban is the type to wear his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his wife, Nicole Kidman. The "Somebody Like You" singer has been known to decorate his body to express beliefs that he's passionate about. So it only makes sense that at least one of his tattoos would shout out his soulmate.
This special tattoo, however, resides at the nape of the neck, which might not be as easy to spot as the ink he wears on his arms. Still, Kidman knows that the tattoo's there, and that might be the only thing that matters to Urban given the marking's special meaning. "He actually has babygirl tattooed on the back of his neck," Kidman recently said in an interview with W. "Babygirl" isn't just the title of Kidman's latest 2024 movie. It's also what Urban calls his wife as a nickname. "Keith's not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl," she added. "But now, because of the film, it's taken on a different meaning. So he's like, 'No, I still have total rights over Babygirl!'"
It's understandable why Kidman is so possessive over the nickname. The "Batman Forever" star was instantly attracted to Urban when they first met in 2005. They married in 2006, and both have enjoyed 18 long years together since. After so much time spent building their family, babygirl is a nickname that Kidman earned the rights to.
Keith Urban has other tattoos representing Nicole Kidman
No matter how many tattoos he may have, Keith Urban was determined to find space somewhere on his body for his wife Nicole Kidman, even if that meant having to replace another one of his previous tattoos. Years ago, Urban used to have the words Omnia Vincit Amor written on his right wrist. The phrase, which was Latin for Love Conquers All, was a tribute to his first wife, Nikki Taylor. After Urban and Taylor broke up, Urban covered up his Love Conquers All tattoo with his wife's initials NMK, which he still wears proudly to this day. Urban also sports a tattoo of Kidman's name on his right bicep, which is surrounded by uniquely drawn hearts.
But tattoos aren't the only way Urban has creatively expressed his love for Kidman. Further showing how much the Oscar-winner is on his mind, Urban has sung several ballads dedicated to his wife as well. And although Kidman's inspired tracks like Urban's "Gemini" and "Got It Right This Time," she never tries to directly influence her husband's work. "I don't censor his art. If I can be a muse for it," she said in an interview with KIIS. However, she admitted that she's not always thrilled with being referenced in his songs. "It is embarrassing, but at the same time, yes it's better than saying, 'God, I'm so bored ... Make an effort, Nicole,'" she added.