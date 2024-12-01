What Keith Urban's Hidden Tattoo Reveals About Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is the type to wear his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his wife, Nicole Kidman. The "Somebody Like You" singer has been known to decorate his body to express beliefs that he's passionate about. So it only makes sense that at least one of his tattoos would shout out his soulmate.

This special tattoo, however, resides at the nape of the neck, which might not be as easy to spot as the ink he wears on his arms. Still, Kidman knows that the tattoo's there, and that might be the only thing that matters to Urban given the marking's special meaning. "He actually has babygirl tattooed on the back of his neck," Kidman recently said in an interview with W. "Babygirl" isn't just the title of Kidman's latest 2024 movie. It's also what Urban calls his wife as a nickname. "Keith's not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl," she added. "But now, because of the film, it's taken on a different meaning. So he's like, 'No, I still have total rights over Babygirl!'"

It's understandable why Kidman is so possessive over the nickname. The "Batman Forever" star was instantly attracted to Urban when they first met in 2005. They married in 2006, and both have enjoyed 18 long years together since. After so much time spent building their family, babygirl is a nickname that Kidman earned the rights to.

