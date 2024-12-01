Inside Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright's Disastrous Split

The red flags in Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship became glaringly obvious shortly after they started dating. When their paths first crossed at a Las Vegas bar in 2015, Taylor was a reality TV star with three seasons of "Vanderpump Rules" under his belt, and Cartwright was a Hooters waitress. Their relationship seemed to be pretty solid until a December 2017 episode of the reality show, during which Taylor informed his girlfriend of two years that he had cheated on her with Faith Stowers, a co-star and SURVER at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR, where much of "VPR" was set.

While he stressed that infidelity had occurred while they were going through a rough patch, Cartwright was understandably infuriated, and she famously told him to "rot in hell," per E! News. In the following episodes, they argued about cheating and even had a screaming match over the phone. Despite all the heartache and anger, the couple somehow stayed together. Cartwright explained her reasoning for sticking with Taylor during an episode of the show: "I was raised to be a good Christian woman, and that is all about forgiveness, and I believe everybody deserves it. Even Jax," (via People).

However, in a shocking turn of events, Taylor ended their relationship because he didn't believe he was the kind of person with whom she envisioned a happy family life. Once again, that split didn't last long, as the celebrity couple announced their engagement in June 2018. Taylor and Cartwright said their "I dos" the following year and welcomed their first and only child, son Cruz Michael Cauchi, in 2021. However, all that drama paled in comparison to everything that happened during their 2024 divorce.

