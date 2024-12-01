Meet Lily-Rose Depp's Girlfriend, Rapper 070 Shake

Following in the footsteps of parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp is making her mark on the world of entertainment. Since her big-screen debut in the 2014 Kevin Smith joint "Tusk," Depp has gone on to star in films like "Silent Night" and "Voyagers," as well as the controversial HBO series "The Idol." And given her major role in director Robert Eggers' long-gestating 2024 remake of "Nosferatu," she shows no signs of slowing down. Behind the scenes, Depp has also formed something of a power couple with rapper Danielle Balbuena, better known as 070 Shake.

Advertisement

070 Shake — who's two years older than Depp — has been putting out music since 2016, when she was about 19 years old. Her first full-length album, "Modus Vivendi," dropped in 2020, with the single "Guilty Conscience" scoring a gold certification. The rapper celebrated the release of her third studio album, "Petrichor," in November 2024. Incidentally, that record actually features Lily-Rose Depp on the track "Blood On Your Hands," with the actress performing spoken-word poetry to compliment her girlfriend's lyrics. Depp ends her emotional poem with the line, "I love you, Dani."

As for when exactly the two got together, Depp confirmed that she and 070 Shake were an item in a May 2023 post to Instagram Stories (per E! News). In that post, Depp revealed that she'd been seeing the rapper for four months at that point, which places the start of their romance around January 2023.

Advertisement