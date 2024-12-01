Meet Lily-Rose Depp's Girlfriend, Rapper 070 Shake
Following in the footsteps of parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp is making her mark on the world of entertainment. Since her big-screen debut in the 2014 Kevin Smith joint "Tusk," Depp has gone on to star in films like "Silent Night" and "Voyagers," as well as the controversial HBO series "The Idol." And given her major role in director Robert Eggers' long-gestating 2024 remake of "Nosferatu," she shows no signs of slowing down. Behind the scenes, Depp has also formed something of a power couple with rapper Danielle Balbuena, better known as 070 Shake.
070 Shake — who's two years older than Depp — has been putting out music since 2016, when she was about 19 years old. Her first full-length album, "Modus Vivendi," dropped in 2020, with the single "Guilty Conscience" scoring a gold certification. The rapper celebrated the release of her third studio album, "Petrichor," in November 2024. Incidentally, that record actually features Lily-Rose Depp on the track "Blood On Your Hands," with the actress performing spoken-word poetry to compliment her girlfriend's lyrics. Depp ends her emotional poem with the line, "I love you, Dani."
As for when exactly the two got together, Depp confirmed that she and 070 Shake were an item in a May 2023 post to Instagram Stories (per E! News). In that post, Depp revealed that she'd been seeing the rapper for four months at that point, which places the start of their romance around January 2023.
Lily-Rose Depp is very happy with 070 Shake
Lily-Rose Depp offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with 070 Shake in a November 2024 interview with People. During the chat, she said she doesn't get why their romance works — she just knows that it does. "I mean, I think it's, you know, it's that kind of je ne sais quoi," Depp shared, tapping into her French roots. "You can't describe that kind of feeling. But yeah, I'm very happy."
Depp also took the time to congratulate her partner on the release of her third album. "I feel like there's not enough time in these short interviews to really sum it up," she said. "But I'm incredibly proud. Yeah, she's incredibly talented. I'm very proud." Notably, in addition to recording poetry for "Blood On Your Hands," Depp also appears in the music video for the song "Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues."
According to 070 Shake herself, the decision to feature Depp in the video was a no-brainer. "Well, I mean, I wouldn't want to do that with any other girl," the rapper told Vogue. "I wouldn't be able to. It just wouldn't feel as good. And she's just incredible. She's so inspiring and beautiful. We're both artists in different ways and it just made sense." 070 Shake also shared that "Petrichor" as a whole is all about "embracing the beauty and embracing the pain" that often goes hand-in-hand with love.