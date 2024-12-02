The Truth About Jeff Bezos' Divorce From Ex Mackenzie Scott

In 1992, Mackenzie Scott walked out of a D. E. Shaw office after scoring a job following her interview with the firm's Vice President, Jeff Bezos. Speaking to Vogue in 2013, Scott shared that she subsequently ended up working in the office beside him and fell for Bezos after hearing his infectious laugh, so she eventually plucked up the courage to ask him out. About six months later, Scott was walking down the aisle to marry the super successful businessman. In the following years, the marriage of one of the richest couples in history appeared to be thriving as they welcomed four children and founded Amazon together. But, in January 2019, they released a joint statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that they were amicably parting ways after 25 years together. Scott later shared another X post in April to confirm that they had signed divorce papers.

Her statement made it clear that she still wholeheartedly believed in her ex-husband's entrepreneurial abilities since Scott revealed, "Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continues contributions with the teams of these incredible companies." Likewise, Bezos clearly had a lot of love for his ex-wife too since he gave her a 4% stake in Amazon. Scott ultimately walked away from their divorce around $35 billion richer since that 4% was actually 25% of her ex-husband's stake in the online retailer.