Strict Rules Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Their Kids Follow
The children in the British royal family follow some wild rules. In addition, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales have more rules their parents enforce in their household. Some rules Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales have implemented are directly connected to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and preventative chemotherapy treatment.
In April 2024, an insider told OK! Magazine, "They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can't be exposed to germs while she's going through chemo." The source added that the eldest George was a great example for his younger siblings and shared, "And [Charlotte] loves keeping Louis in line!"
Before Kate's cancer was announced to the world, it was reported that George, Charlotte, and Louis stepped up for their mother while she recovered from surgery at their home. An insider for Us Weekly said in January 2024, "They've all made her some 'get well soon' cards along with some of her favorite snacks."
The kids were told to be careful with Kate after her surgery
Another rule that was put in place for the Wales family after Catherine, Princess of Wales' January 2024 operation was that the children had to be gentle with and around her. Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales were unable to join William, Prince of Wales in visiting Kate Middleton at the hospital she was staying (the London Clinic) due to their visitor rules. Kate was able to return home on January 29.
In February, an insider told In Touch Weekly she was happy to be home. While she recovered, the insider said, "She won't be able to move around freely and no heavy lifting. That's been the hardest part. Kate isn't one to stay still." There was also insight on the kids' behavior. The source continued, "William tells them not to be too boisterous and loud. Louis forgets sometimes that she shouldn't be jostled."
One more big rule for George, Charlotte, and Louis has to do with raised voices.
Shouting is not allowed
Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales have their children follow the rule of no yelling. Not only are Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales not allowed to yell at each other, but William and Kate Middleton don't yell at them either when reprimanding bad behavior. The parents also prioritize talking things through over a classic time-out. In 2020, a source told Fabulous, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them." The source also said that of the two Wales parents, Kate is a bit more strict.
Their nanny, Maria Borrallo, is also a major force in George, Charlotte, and Louis' upbringing, and she, Kate, and William work together. The insider continued on to say, "Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be. It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children's upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them. They are very good at listening to the children but being firm."
Making sure their children have a good childhood is paramount, and William and Kate reportedly have plans to keep Charlotte and Louis from becoming the next Prince Harry.