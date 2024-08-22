Strict Rules Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Their Kids Follow

The children in the British royal family follow some wild rules. In addition, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales have more rules their parents enforce in their household. Some rules Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales have implemented are directly connected to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Advertisement

In April 2024, an insider told OK! Magazine, "They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can't be exposed to germs while she's going through chemo." The source added that the eldest George was a great example for his younger siblings and shared, "And [Charlotte] loves keeping Louis in line!"

Before Kate's cancer was announced to the world, it was reported that George, Charlotte, and Louis stepped up for their mother while she recovered from surgery at their home. An insider for Us Weekly said in January 2024, "They've all made her some 'get well soon' cards along with some of her favorite snacks."

Advertisement