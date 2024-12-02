The Strange Connection Between Pamela Anderson And Kaia Gerber

If you look hard enough, you're almost bound to find a link between some of your favorite actors. The party game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" exists for a reason, after all. A-listers are constantly appearing in movies and TV shows together, and generally tend to share similar social circles. However, some connections are so obscure and unexpected that it's unlikely anyone would have known about them if one of the people involved hadn't said anything. For example, it doesn't get any more random than hearing Hollywood up-and-comer Kaia Gerber knows industry veteran Pamela Anderson.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gerber revealed that she doesn't know Anderson from any film or TV set, but from the school crosswalk. As part of a profile, the "American Horror Story" actor was asked to describe the most "Hollywood" thing that's ever happened to her. "Probably that Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school," she responded. "She wore the yellow safety vest and everything. I didn't know how good I had it then." Interestingly enough, there is technically one more loose connection between Gerber and Anderson: They both appeared as guest judges on episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race" (albeit 12 whole years apart).

At any rate, Gerber seems eager to make even more connections with established industry players. In the same Hollywood Reporter interview, the "Babylon" star mentioned that she'd love to work with actor and director Halina Reijn, who helmed the A24 films "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Babygirl."

Advertisement