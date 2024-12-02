The Strange Connection Between Pamela Anderson And Kaia Gerber
If you look hard enough, you're almost bound to find a link between some of your favorite actors. The party game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" exists for a reason, after all. A-listers are constantly appearing in movies and TV shows together, and generally tend to share similar social circles. However, some connections are so obscure and unexpected that it's unlikely anyone would have known about them if one of the people involved hadn't said anything. For example, it doesn't get any more random than hearing Hollywood up-and-comer Kaia Gerber knows industry veteran Pamela Anderson.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gerber revealed that she doesn't know Anderson from any film or TV set, but from the school crosswalk. As part of a profile, the "American Horror Story" actor was asked to describe the most "Hollywood" thing that's ever happened to her. "Probably that Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school," she responded. "She wore the yellow safety vest and everything. I didn't know how good I had it then." Interestingly enough, there is technically one more loose connection between Gerber and Anderson: They both appeared as guest judges on episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race" (albeit 12 whole years apart).
At any rate, Gerber seems eager to make even more connections with established industry players. In the same Hollywood Reporter interview, the "Babylon" star mentioned that she'd love to work with actor and director Halina Reijn, who helmed the A24 films "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Babygirl."
What's next for Kaia Gerber?
Kaia Gerber had a fairly stacked 2024, all things considered. In addition to her aforementioned appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race," the model-turned-actor had a recurring role in the period streaming series "Palm Royale" and even appeared as herself in an episode of the satirical "In the Know." On the big screen, she also appeared in the horror film "Shell" and the biographical drama "Saturday Night." Gerber shows no signs of resting on her laurels, as she has a number of other acting jobs on the docket as well.
One of Gerber's 2025 projects is the A24 drama "Mother Mary," in which she stars opposite the likes of Michaela Coel, Anne Hathaway, and Hunter Schafer. She's also been cast in "Outcome," a drama-comedy starring Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill. Back on the small screen, she has a role in the streaming series "Overcompensating," which is led by comedian Benito Skinner. Finally, Gerber's stage debut came in the play "Evanston Salt Costs Climbing," a project she never thought she'd book.
"No one would ever cast me in this. They would never. But I feel so connected to [the role]," Gerber told Vogue, saying she has more in common with her character in the play than most would probably realize. She describes this character as a "Midwestern girl struggling with so much anxiety and so many dark thoughts. ... She's an obsessive personality, obsessed with natural disasters, with numbers, with the correct pronunciation of things."