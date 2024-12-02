The One Tiara Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Will Likely Never Wear

The Spencer Tiara, which is passed down to the head of the family, has so far only been worn by Spencer daughters and brides, according to The Court Jeweller. However, in his memoir "Spare," Prince Harry shared that Meghan Markle had initially planned to wear the diadem to their wedding after Princess Diana's sisters offered to loan it to his wife. "My aunts asked if Meg would like to wear my mother's. We were both touched. Meg then spent hours and hours with her dress designer, getting the veil to match the tiara, giving it a similar scalloped edge," he wrote (via Newsweek). Meghan ultimately went with a different headpiece, likely missing her one chance to don Diana's wedding tiara.

Meghan never wore the Spencer Tiara, and it's even more unlikely to happen now that she and Harry have left the royal family. Monarchy expert Emma Forbes also said she believed Meghan was "not really ... a tiara kind of girl," per Page Six, so the chances of her wearing it had never been high to begin with.

As noted by Forbes, Catherine, Princess of Wales is "more traditional" and often wears tiaras on special occasions. For instance, Kate Middleton wore a tiara at a royal wedding in Jordan back in 2023. However, based on how many times Kate has worn the Lover's Knot Tiara (11 of her 16 tiara moments so far), and the fact that she's donned only four tiaras in her 13 years as a working royal, she's more likely to choose a royal tiara than the Spencer Tiara. However, Kate does honor her mother-in-law every time she wears the Lover's Knot, as it was also one of Diana's most well-loved accessories.

