Why Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels No Guilt Over Her Estrangement From Kate Middleton

Regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life in America, Dr. Catherine Nobile told The List, "Following their move to California where they claimed to want more privacy, Harry and Meghan filmed a controversial Oprah Winfrey interview where they alleged claims of racism among unnamed members of the royal family, as well as other negative comments about the senior royals." They described their negative experiences with the royals in other ways too, such as in Harry's memoir "Spare."

These candid remarks could affect making amends for Meghan and Catherine, Princess of Wales. "In the context of the British Royal family, and these events playing out on a world stage among a family that prides itself on discretion and the motto, 'never complain, never explain,' both Kate and Meghan, as well as their respective husbands, may have too much hurt and anger to mend fences," Nobile said. She pointed out how Kate and her father-in-law King Charles III's focus on healing from cancer probably takes precedence over patching things up.

It also may be hard for Meghan and Harry to make up with Kate and the other senior royals because of how far away they live, and Nobile mentioned how Harry keeps Meghan and their family out of the UK for safety reasons. She also said non-famous families don't have the same struggles when it comes to making up. Since their lives aren't so public, it might be easier for them to heal rifts. Furthermore, Nobile felt Meghan and Kate being sisters-in-law and not blood-related may affect a hypothetical reconciliation.

