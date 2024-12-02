Ellen DeGeneres Is Totally Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Hair

Apart from being widely celebrated for her impeccable television hosting skills, retired comedian Ellen DeGeneres is equally recognized for her signature blonde hair. However, the former talk show host stunned fans and media by unveiling a new look while stepping out for a celebrity girls' night out in the U.K. Although DeGeneres is known for turning heads with her new looks, this new hairdo might be her most daring yet. According to a video posted to Instagram, DeGeneres can be seen sporting a new brunette hairstyle, which makes her completely unrecognizable.

Advertisement

The clip was shared on the official page of the U.K. pub The Farmer's Dog, owned by TV host Jeremy Clarkson, and on singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia's page. It featured DeGeneres spending quality time with her wife, Portia de Rossi, while listening to live music at the venue. Per an insider for People, the celeb couple was joined by Lisa Hogan (who is dating Clarkson) and James Blunt. Imbruglia was seen dancing, and then the video showed the former TV host and her wife sitting at a table and waving. That's when fans got to see DeGeneres' new hairdo for the first time, which was noticeably darker than her usual look.

Sadly, the new hairstyle seemed really flat and didn't suit her features as well as her previous looks. However, it showcased her fearless personality and how she reinvents herself with time, especially after relocating to a new place.

Advertisement