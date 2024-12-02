Ellen DeGeneres Is Totally Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Hair
Apart from being widely celebrated for her impeccable television hosting skills, retired comedian Ellen DeGeneres is equally recognized for her signature blonde hair. However, the former talk show host stunned fans and media by unveiling a new look while stepping out for a celebrity girls' night out in the U.K. Although DeGeneres is known for turning heads with her new looks, this new hairdo might be her most daring yet. According to a video posted to Instagram, DeGeneres can be seen sporting a new brunette hairstyle, which makes her completely unrecognizable.
The clip was shared on the official page of the U.K. pub The Farmer's Dog, owned by TV host Jeremy Clarkson, and on singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia's page. It featured DeGeneres spending quality time with her wife, Portia de Rossi, while listening to live music at the venue. Per an insider for People, the celeb couple was joined by Lisa Hogan (who is dating Clarkson) and James Blunt. Imbruglia was seen dancing, and then the video showed the former TV host and her wife sitting at a table and waving. That's when fans got to see DeGeneres' new hairdo for the first time, which was noticeably darker than her usual look.
Sadly, the new hairstyle seemed really flat and didn't suit her features as well as her previous looks. However, it showcased her fearless personality and how she reinvents herself with time, especially after relocating to a new place.
Why did Ellen DeGeneres moved out of the U.S.?
In November 2024, Ellen DeGeneres underwent a significant transformation, not just in her appearance, but also in her lifestyle. In addition to the new hairstyle, she took a big step and changed her address by relocating to the U.K. For many, it might sound like a personal decision, however, it is believed that Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election majorly impacted DeGeneres' life and played a crucial role in her choice to move to the U.K. On November 20, 2024, TMZ reported that DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, left the United States and moved to the U.K. after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the elections.
Moreover, the outlet mentioned that the couple was "very disillusioned" with the businessman's win and wanted "to get the hell out" of the country. As a result, the pair relocated to Cotswolds, an area in South West England. It appears, however, that their move is not temporary, but permanent.
DeGeneres and de Rossi are not the only celebrities living in the area mentioned above. In addition to Jeremy Clarkson, notable personalities such as David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Moss also call the Cotswolds home, making the region a hot spot for affluent figures.