5 Rumors Meghan Markle Can't Escape From

Anytime Meghan and Harry make solo public appearances, the rumor mill churns with speculation they're heading for a split. Divorce rumors were abound in July 2023 when commentator and influencer Ada Lluch tweeted: "Rumors are that Meghan Markle is separating from Harry. ... Now that Harry is broke and lonely because of her, she has allegedly filed divorce papers asking for $80 million plus the total custody of Archie and Lilibet." These claims originated from the Spanish news outlet Marca, but there was no credible source behind them.

The couple continued to dodge divorce rumors through 2024 as they took international trips separately and British newspapers ran rampant with speculation they were splitting up. Harry visited Vancouver in November 2024 for the Grey Cup and joined the TSN broadcast. Meanwhile, Meghan was in LA celebrating the launch of her friend Kadi Lee's new haircare line. A source told People, "She was in a joyful mood" at the event.

The royal couple shared a joint video in November 2024 in which they called for a renewed protection of children online. The Daily Mail's royal expert Richard Eden, in an episode of "Palace Confidential," interpreted this as a way to quell any notions of the pair splitting. "It did seem to me something about this that they were very much together. It seemed to me they'd given quite a lot of thought to it, there were lots of sort of gestures," he said. "I think it's fair to say that it was a conscious effort to say we're very much still together as a couple."

