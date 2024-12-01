What We Know About Pam Bondi's Relationship History
Donald Trump has a knack for putting his closest allies in the spotlight, and that definitely happened when he chose Pam Bondi to serve as the next U.S. attorney general. While Bondi has held key public positions throughout her professional career, she has managed to keep a relatively low profile regarding her personal life, particularly her love life. Not much about her dating life is publicly known, but certain aspects of her relationships have managed to surface in the media over the years. Here's a glimpse into what we know about the attorney's love life.
Born in Tampa, Florida, Bondi attended the University of Florida and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a criminal justice major. Three years later, in 1990, she obtained her Juris Doctor from Stetson Law University. That same year, 1990, marked another notable milestone in Bondi's life as she tied the knot with Garret Barnes. However, their marriage was short-lived, as the couple decided to part ways just 22 months after they exchanged their vows. Following the end of her first marriage, love found its way back into the attorney's life, and she married Scott Fitzgerald in 1996. Unfortunately, things didn't work out this time either, and the couple got divorced in 2002. After that, Bondi decided to take a step back and focus on her career.
Pam Bondi got engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012
Pam Bondi was chosen as the new Attorney General of the United States after Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, but hasn't had much luck in her love life. In 2012, she got engaged to ophthalmologist Greg Henderson and began a new phase of her life. Following their engagement, wedding rumors swirled in the media when Bondi was spotted donning a beautiful white dress during the duo's visit to a luxury Caribbean resort. However, the couple didn't waste any time letting everyone know they didn't tie the knot at the resort. "We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other," the couple told the Tampa Bay Times via email, making it clear their relationship was stronger than ever. Bondi went on to tell the outlet that she wanted to tie the knot in a small church at a Baptist church in Tampa
However, in 2015, reports started emerging that the couple had separated and were going through a breakup. And it looks like she has already moved on and found someone special in John Wakefield. In October 2024, Bondi shared a picture on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen enjoying a Buccaneers game with Wakefield and friends. Additionally, her Instagram profile picture features the couple. As of writing this, Bondi has not officially confirmed her relationship status.