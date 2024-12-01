What We Know About Pam Bondi's Relationship History

Donald Trump has a knack for putting his closest allies in the spotlight, and that definitely happened when he chose Pam Bondi to serve as the next U.S. attorney general. While Bondi has held key public positions throughout her professional career, she has managed to keep a relatively low profile regarding her personal life, particularly her love life. Not much about her dating life is publicly known, but certain aspects of her relationships have managed to surface in the media over the years. Here's a glimpse into what we know about the attorney's love life.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Bondi attended the University of Florida and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a criminal justice major. Three years later, in 1990, she obtained her Juris Doctor from Stetson Law University. That same year, 1990, marked another notable milestone in Bondi's life as she tied the knot with Garret Barnes. However, their marriage was short-lived, as the couple decided to part ways just 22 months after they exchanged their vows. Following the end of her first marriage, love found its way back into the attorney's life, and she married Scott Fitzgerald in 1996. Unfortunately, things didn't work out this time either, and the couple got divorced in 2002. After that, Bondi decided to take a step back and focus on her career.

