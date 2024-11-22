Trump's New AG Pick Pam Bondi Is The Latest In His Orbit To Have A Bizarre Dog Controversy

Donald Trump's cabinet nominations have become the subject of headlines since his 2024 election win, even stirring up back-to-back scandals. With Matt Gaetz withdrawing from consideration for the Attorney General position, Trump swiftly selected another one of his most ardent followers, Pam Bondi. Bondi served as the first female Attorney General of Florida from 2011 to 2019, but more importantly, she was Trump's attorney during his first impeachment trial. While her history is mostly clear from wild conspiracy, she's no stranger to controversy. The weirdest of those was when she got locked into a custody battle over a dog.

Advertisement

In 2005, Bondi adopted a St. Bernard that had been separated from its family during Hurricane Katrina. The adoption center, the Pinellas County Humane Society, was one of the hundreds around the country who took in displaced pets after Katrina rocked Louisiana. The owners of the dog Bondi adopted eventually tracked him down and requested she return their dog. Bondi refused, and a 16-month public legal battle began that eventually saw Bondi return the family's pet.

Perhaps even weirder is that weird dog controversies tend to come up for people around Trump. His "they're eating the dogs" quote from the presidential debate pales in comparison to the allegations that RFK Jr. ate a dog and Kristi Noem killed a dog. Throw in Pam Bondi stealing a dog from hurricane victims and you've got the trifecta of negative canine news.

Advertisement