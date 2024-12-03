Pippa Middleton's Style Changed A Lot Since Kate's Wedding

By 2018, Middleton was expecting her first child and therefore understandably opted for maternity-friendly clothing, of which floral dresses seemed to be a favorite. Pippa Middleton gave birth to Arthur Michael William Matthews, on October 15, 2018. By 2019, the maternity clothes went out the window and the time came for Middleton to dip her toe back into some more fashion-forward clothing. Her first appearance after giving birth was at the 2019 British Heart Foundation ball where she donned a long, black, and multicolored dress that showed off her slim figure. The dress featured a black bow by the neckline, and the short sleeves were frilled. While the design above the waist of the dress is attention-grabbing, the belt line is quite high, making the bottom half of the dress fall slightly flat. Still, the dress's unique style and pattern, paired with the confidence Middleton wore it with gave the piece a fashionable edge.

Advertisement

The socialite subsequently stepped out that summer to enjoy tennis games at Wimbledon, wearing a pastel pink dress with a matching colored hat, a little smaller than the ones music producer Pharrell Williams would wear, and a clutch purse. Much like the yellow dress Middleton wore to the 2012 U.S. Open games, the look (which, sadly, is among the outdated outfits Pippa Middleton has been caught wearing) would have perhaps worked better for attending an upper-crust brunch or a similar event. Socialite dress codes at Wimbledon do sometimes veer more elegant and formal, but this particular look doesn't do much for Middleton. Her hair was also shaggy, which didn't match the aesthetic of the outfit she chose, leaving a lack of uniformity. If anything, the entire style made her look a little frumpy and slightly older than her years.

Advertisement