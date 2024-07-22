Outdated Outfits Pippa Middleton Was Caught Wearing

Royals like Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen as some of the most influential fashion icons. Who can forget Kate Middleton's magnificent wedding dress, as well as many other stylish and classic looks she's worn since? Kate's clothing choices are constantly making a stir and selling out designs as fans try to channel the princess' look. But, Kate is not the only Middleton to cause a commotion. Her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, has had her share of memorable fashion moments, including at her own wedding.

Since becoming connected to the royal family, Pippa has been in the spotlight and has drawn a lot of attention for her fabulous hair and, at times, amazing style. But she's also had some fashion flops, and her aesthetic is often a little behind the times. The British royals typically dress in a more modest and conservative style as opposed to following the latest fast fashion trend. This is something that Pippa has done her best to emulate and, at times, accomplished flawlessly. But, while traditional looks can be beautiful, it's also easy to get wrong and appear out of style. Some of Pippa's fashion choices have unfortunately fallen flat, causing her to look less classic and more aged and outdated.

