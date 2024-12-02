Strange Things About Kat Dennings' Marriage To Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. went public with their relationship in a rather unique way. The musician confirmed he and Dennings were an item in May 2021 via a press release announcing his sixth studio album, "God Is Partying." Per Exclaim!, the PR release also revealed that the two had met in Los Angeles earlier that year. Mere days after they made their romance known, Dennings took to Instagram to announce that she and Andrew W.K. had actually gotten engaged.

After the pair married two-and-a-half years later, Dennings told Vogue that she and her husband had met under "mystical circumstances." She said they had always been fans of each other, and just happened to finally meet 2021. Interestingly, though, their very first public interaction actually happened all the way back in 2014. In a now-deleted tweet, Dennings replied to a photo of Andrew W.K., calling him "a tall drink of milk." In a 2022 interview with Bustle, Dennings revealed that she had totally forgotten about this encounter. "I don't even remember doing that ... I've always just admired him," she said. "And so it is a very strange and magical update to that story."

The year she first tweeted at Andrew W.K. would have been around the time Dennings broke up with "2 Broke Girls" co-star Nick Zano and started dating singer Josh Groban. Meanwhile, Andrew W.K. was married to fellow musician Cherie Lily at the time. The two amicably parted ways in 2019.

