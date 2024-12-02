What Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband Had To Say About Their Marriage After Her Bombshell Documentary
Martha Stewart's Netflix documentary "Martha," which debuted on the streaming service in October 2024, not only detailed Martha's stunning transformation into the first self-made billionaire in America, but it also gave us a fascinating look inside her marriage to Andrew Stewart. While the homemaking icon shared a spicy confession about her romance with ex-husband Andy, reminding us all that she too was once young and wild, their marriage wasn't otherwise the most memorable aspect of her life. Andrew filed for divorce in 1990 after 29 years, which Martha did not take lightly. "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she admitted to People in 2020, adding, "And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful."
Given the decades-long radio silence between the former couple, it understandably caught Andrew and his current wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, off guard when he was brought up in the documentary. While Andrew has not publicly spoken out, Shyla took to Facebook shortly after the trailer dropped (in which Martha revealed that he was unfaithful to her). Calling her current existence with Andrew a "life of beauty," Shyla described her husband as "the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted man" before touching on his "painful and abusive marriage to Martha."
Alongside attempting to refute the media mogul's shocking infidelity claim, Shyla also expressed frustration over Martha revisiting their past in the first place. "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage," she asserted.
Martha Stewart may have been unfaithful to her ex-husband first
In her eponymous documentary, Martha Stewart posited that Andrew Stewart actually cheated on her multiple times during their almost three-decade-long marriage. "I don't know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few," she shrugged, acknowledging, "He was not satisfied at home." Filmmaker R.J. Cutler even included a letter that Martha wrote to Andy at the time, which read: "I am agonizingly jealous of your other women." But what really made the homemaking icon's blood boil was when he seemingly cheated on her with one of her own employees. Martha explained that the woman in question was living in a barn on their Connecticut property. And, when she was away, Andy became romantically involved with her. "It was like I put out a snack for Andy," she reasoned, adding, "Andy betrayed me, right on our property."
Notably, though, he wasn't the only one who stepped out on their lengthy relationship. The media mogul kissed another man while the couple was on honeymoon. Likewise, Martha enjoyed a short dalliance with a handsome Irishman a few years after she and Andrew tied the knot in 1961. But she felt it wasn't serious enough to consider leaving her husband. When Cutler pointed out that Martha may have cheated first, the iconic star argued that Andrew never found out, so it didn't count. When Cutler noted that Andrew learned about it from her and he began cheating afterwards, Martha refused to believe that was the case.