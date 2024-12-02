What Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband Had To Say About Their Marriage After Her Bombshell Documentary

Martha Stewart's Netflix documentary "Martha," which debuted on the streaming service in October 2024, not only detailed Martha's stunning transformation into the first self-made billionaire in America, but it also gave us a fascinating look inside her marriage to Andrew Stewart. While the homemaking icon shared a spicy confession about her romance with ex-husband Andy, reminding us all that she too was once young and wild, their marriage wasn't otherwise the most memorable aspect of her life. Andrew filed for divorce in 1990 after 29 years, which Martha did not take lightly. "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she admitted to People in 2020, adding, "And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful."

Given the decades-long radio silence between the former couple, it understandably caught Andrew and his current wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, off guard when he was brought up in the documentary. While Andrew has not publicly spoken out, Shyla took to Facebook shortly after the trailer dropped (in which Martha revealed that he was unfaithful to her). Calling her current existence with Andrew a "life of beauty," Shyla described her husband as "the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted man" before touching on his "painful and abusive marriage to Martha."

Alongside attempting to refute the media mogul's shocking infidelity claim, Shyla also expressed frustration over Martha revisiting their past in the first place. "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage," she asserted.

