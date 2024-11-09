Martha Stewart's Spiciest Confession About Her Romance With Ex Husband Andy

Martha Stewart and her former husband, Andy Stewart, met in the early 1960s when they were both in college. The future lifestyle mogul was 19 and a student at Barnard College. A classmate (who came to school in a swanky Rolls Royce) offered to fix Martha up with her brother. Martha agreed, and her first date with Andy got off to an auspicious start. "He was very polite and handsome," she recalled in her Netflix documentary "Martha." At the time, Andy was studying at Yale Law School. "He was just intriguing, playful, and nice. By the end of dinner, I was madly in love." In addition to being bowled over by Andy's personality, Martha was also impressed by the trapping of Andy's success, which included a sporty Mercedes and American Express credit card.

Their romance got serious very quickly, and Martha frequently traveled to Yale to be with Andy. In the documentary, Martha candidly mentioned her early sexual experiences with him. "I had never slept with anybody before this," she divulged. "He was very aggressive, and I liked it." Their early married life was happy, particularly their five-month European honeymoon. Then, in 1965, Martha and Andy became parents when their daughter, Alexis, was born. Over the years, however, the couple struggled as their lives went in different directions. "We were too involved in our professional lives and fixing up the house," Andy explained to People in 1995. "But it wasn't a home—we didn't spend enough time with Lexi."

