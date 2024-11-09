Martha Stewart's Spiciest Confession About Her Romance With Ex Husband Andy
Martha Stewart and her former husband, Andy Stewart, met in the early 1960s when they were both in college. The future lifestyle mogul was 19 and a student at Barnard College. A classmate (who came to school in a swanky Rolls Royce) offered to fix Martha up with her brother. Martha agreed, and her first date with Andy got off to an auspicious start. "He was very polite and handsome," she recalled in her Netflix documentary "Martha." At the time, Andy was studying at Yale Law School. "He was just intriguing, playful, and nice. By the end of dinner, I was madly in love." In addition to being bowled over by Andy's personality, Martha was also impressed by the trapping of Andy's success, which included a sporty Mercedes and American Express credit card.
Their romance got serious very quickly, and Martha frequently traveled to Yale to be with Andy. In the documentary, Martha candidly mentioned her early sexual experiences with him. "I had never slept with anybody before this," she divulged. "He was very aggressive, and I liked it." Their early married life was happy, particularly their five-month European honeymoon. Then, in 1965, Martha and Andy became parents when their daughter, Alexis, was born. Over the years, however, the couple struggled as their lives went in different directions. "We were too involved in our professional lives and fixing up the house," Andy explained to People in 1995. "But it wasn't a home—we didn't spend enough time with Lexi."
Martha and Andy each claimed the other was unfaithful
In addition to being ensconced with their careers, allegations of infidelity took a toll on Martha and Andy Stewart's marriage. Martha claimed that Andy had multiple affairs; however, she was reluctant to divorce him at the time. Andy also accused Martha of cheating, asserting that she was at fault first. Martha did admit that she had a short dalliance around the time she worked as a stockbroker. Then she quickly dismissed it. "I would never have broken up a marriage for it," she explained in "Martha."
During her documentary, Martha explained that she isn't particularly comfortable discussing emotions. Instead, she shared some intimate letters that she had written to her former husband, and these delved deeply into her state of mind during their marriage's tumultuous breakdown. "Dear Andy, I understand your craving for sex with others," she wrote. "None will ever love you as much." Martha and Andy had been married 29 years when they got divorced in 1990, although they had separated three years earlier. Martha and Andy went their separate ways after the split, with minimal interaction between them. In October 2024, Martha informed People, "I haven't talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly."
Andy remarried two times after he and Martha divorced. While she's never remarried, Martha was in a long-term relationship with Charles Simonyi. In recent years, however, Martha's been outspoken that her love life isn't her top priority. Not only does Martha have zero interest in appearing on "The Golden Bachelorette," she's focusing her energy on business ventures.