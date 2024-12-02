Mariah Carey's Reported Petty Response To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Split
She isn't called a diva for nothing. Mariah Carey has never been the biggest fan of Jennifer Lopez and had a rather petty response to the news that Lopez and Ben Affleck were headed for divorce in August 2024. According to a source speaking with In Touch, Carey "took a lot of pleasure in seeing [Lopez] fall on her face." The singer and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in 2022 before separating again. According to In Touch's insider, Lopez knew "how much [Carey]'s been trash talking her and laughing about her divorce."
Carey's pettiness doesn't just revolve around Lopez's failed marriage – it also extends to her tour cancellation. Lopez was supposed to spend summer 2024 touring in support of her ninth album, "This Is Me... Now." However, a month before the tour was set to begin, Lopez canceled it. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," she said in a statement obtained by Variety, claiming she needed to cancel the tour to spend more time with her family.
"[Carey] believes it's karma biting [Lopez] in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant," In Touch's source dished about Lopez's canceled tour, which reportedly struggled with ticket sales. Carey is "extra excited to show that she's still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour." Carey is touring the United States with "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" this winter, and the final leg of "The Celebration of Mimi," her Las Vegas residency, begins early next year.
A decades-long feud
Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez have been feuding for almost as long as they've been in the spotlight. It seemingly started after Carey's 1998 divorce from Tommy Mottola, a powerful executive at Sony. "He was angry about the divorce and my departure from Sony, and he used all his power and connections to punish me," Carey wrote in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." She alleges that he collaborated with Jennifer Lopez on her single "I'm Real" to use the same sample on "Loverboy," the lead single from Carey's film "Glitter" and its soundtrack. "After hearing my new song, using the same sample I used, Sony rushed to make a single for another female entertainer on their label (whom I don't know)," Carey wrote. She also claims Mottola interfered with Carey working with Ja Rule on a remix of "Loverboy," steering him toward another artist on a remix of her newest single — Jennifer Lopez.
The most notable — and certainly most meme-able — moment from Carey and Lopez's feud came from a 2003 interview. Carey was asked about various pop stars from the era and didn't hesitate to praise Beyoncé. When asked about Jennifer Lopez, she responded with, "I don't know her," creating what would become one of the internet's greatest memes. Carey tried to clarify her comments years later, telling The Cut in 2015, "I really wasn't trying to be funny. I was just being honest and everybody's kind of blowing it out of proportion." However, the damage had already been done, and the moment — and Carey's feud with Lopez — lives on in infamy.