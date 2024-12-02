Mariah Carey's Reported Petty Response To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Split

She isn't called a diva for nothing. Mariah Carey has never been the biggest fan of Jennifer Lopez and had a rather petty response to the news that Lopez and Ben Affleck were headed for divorce in August 2024. According to a source speaking with In Touch, Carey "took a lot of pleasure in seeing [Lopez] fall on her face." The singer and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in 2022 before separating again. According to In Touch's insider, Lopez knew "how much [Carey]'s been trash talking her and laughing about her divorce."

Carey's pettiness doesn't just revolve around Lopez's failed marriage – it also extends to her tour cancellation. Lopez was supposed to spend summer 2024 touring in support of her ninth album, "This Is Me... Now." However, a month before the tour was set to begin, Lopez canceled it. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," she said in a statement obtained by Variety, claiming she needed to cancel the tour to spend more time with her family.

"[Carey] believes it's karma biting [Lopez] in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant," In Touch's source dished about Lopez's canceled tour, which reportedly struggled with ticket sales. Carey is "extra excited to show that she's still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour." Carey is touring the United States with "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" this winter, and the final leg of "The Celebration of Mimi," her Las Vegas residency, begins early next year.

