A Look At Cher's Lavish California Mansion

Famous architect Martyn Lawrence Bullard designed Cher's Malibu mansion and wrote about this for Architectural Digest, detailing that she found the land on which she wanted to build her house in 1998. She had, apparently, passed by the area countless times, but it wasn't until then that she realized that this was the perfect location, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, to build her dream home. From there, it took five years to transform the land into a place she would love to spend the rest of her life. Built by Wallace Tutt III, he and his construction team put together a 16,000 square foot mansion, complete with masses of ocean views.

Advertisement

Cher said of the beautiful views from the windows, "Every room has two different views of the ocean ... This house wraps its arms around you." The team sourced only the highest quality materials from across the globe, including limestone and marble imported directly from France and Italy. Cher's bedroom is complete with wood-paneled doors that were hand-carved and imported from Morocco. Cher commented, "My bedroom has been my sanctuary, my fortress, really my very special place." Every room and detail of the house has its own personal touch, and the one thing they all have in common? They were designed specifically for Cher, and Cher only.