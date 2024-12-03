Details About Adele And Celine Dion's Sweet & Supportive Friendship
Adele and Celine Dion had a touching moment during an October 2024 concert that brought the singers, the audience, and everyone at home to tears. During one of Adele's final performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 26, the Grammy-winning artist ventured into the crowd during her hit "When We Were Young." She spotted a familiar face and immediately paused her song to embrace the one and only Celine Dion, who was seated in a private box. You can check out the full video below of their emotional reunion, captured by Twitter user @god_adele05.
"I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now," Adele captioned a beautiful photo of the two artists on Instagram. "@celinedion I love you so very, very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. ... Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much ♥️." Dion has cut down on her public appearances in recent years due to her neurological disorder stiff person syndrome diagnosis, which made her return to Caesars Palace all the more surprising and wonderful.
The two have crossed paths before, most notably at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Dion emotionally embraced Adele and presented her with the award for Song of the Year for "Hello," which Adele called "my favorite song I've ever done" during her acceptance speech.
Adele also supported Dion a year later at the latter's own show in Las Vegas. Dion had been suffering vocal cord issues and had to cancel most of her shows in January 2018. Adele surprised her at one of the shows Dion was able to perform, and Dion wrote that she was "thrilled that Adele came to one of [her shows] ... I love her so much!!" in a now-deleted Instagram post (via E!). "Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor," Adele wrote in her own Instagram post.
The palace Celine Dion built
Not only are the two great friends, but Adele and Celine Dion carry a great respect for each other as musicians and performers. Adele called the stage "Celine Dion's room" in her Instagram post, and wrote, "It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on."
Dion was the first artist to take up residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as it was built for her "A New Day Residency" in 2003. Her residency was more successful than anyone could have imagined, and ran for over four years and over 700 performances. Dion returned to Caesars in 2011 for her "Celine" residency, which lasted an astonishing eight years and over 400 shows.
Elton John, Cher, and Mariah Carey are some of the other megastar artists who have taken up residency at Caesars Palace. Adele began her "Weekends with Adele" performances in November 2022 and with the final show on November 23, 2024. Following her residency, the "Hometown Glory" singer plans to take an extended hiatus. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I've been building and I will miss you terribly," she told a Munich crowd during a concert in August 2024. The Munich performance was supposed to be her final concert for some time, but she returned to Las Vegas to perform make-up residency dates due to health issues earlier in the year. "I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," she said in a video shared by Twitter user @adeledrinkswine.
"but after that [10 shows in Vegas], i will not see you for an incredibly long time... i just need a rest. i've spent the last 7 years building the life for myself, I want to live it now. I want to live my new life I've been building" — Adele pic.twitter.com/LwviKRcVAe
