Details About Adele And Celine Dion's Sweet & Supportive Friendship

Adele and Celine Dion had a touching moment during an October 2024 concert that brought the singers, the audience, and everyone at home to tears. During one of Adele's final performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 26, the Grammy-winning artist ventured into the crowd during her hit "When We Were Young." She spotted a familiar face and immediately paused her song to embrace the one and only Celine Dion, who was seated in a private box. You can check out the full video below of their emotional reunion, captured by Twitter user @god_adele05.

Adele and Celine Dion hugging pic.twitter.com/3u8sRRr6dW — To Be Loved (@god_adele05) October 27, 2024

"I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now," Adele captioned a beautiful photo of the two artists on Instagram. "@celinedion I love you so very, very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. ... Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much ♥️." Dion has cut down on her public appearances in recent years due to her neurological disorder stiff person syndrome diagnosis, which made her return to Caesars Palace all the more surprising and wonderful.

The two have crossed paths before, most notably at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Dion emotionally embraced Adele and presented her with the award for Song of the Year for "Hello," which Adele called "my favorite song I've ever done" during her acceptance speech.

Adele also supported Dion a year later at the latter's own show in Las Vegas. Dion had been suffering vocal cord issues and had to cancel most of her shows in January 2018. Adele surprised her at one of the shows Dion was able to perform, and Dion wrote that she was "thrilled that Adele came to one of [her shows] ... I love her so much!!" in a now-deleted Instagram post (via E!). "Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor," Adele wrote in her own Instagram post.