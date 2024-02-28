Adele Forced To Cancel Shows Due To Lingering Health Concerns

British pop star Adele has built a monumental career off her effortless, larger-than-life, and seemingly unstoppable voice. But as she has discovered over her many years of recording and performing, not even powerhouse vocalists like herself are immune to the wear and tear that constant recording and performing has on one's body. Unfortunately, Adele's latest health struggles have started worrying fans and forced her to cancel a long string of performances in her Las Vegas residency.

The "Someone Like You" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram, writing, "I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed, and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately, it's all taken a toll on my voice."

She wrote that she had received orders from her doctor to start resting her voice and body immediately, which means that the last five weekends of Adele's Las Vegas residency in March 2024 have been postponed to a later date.