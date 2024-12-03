Everything David Beckham's Rumored Mistress Rebecca Loos Has Said About The Affair Drama
It may have happened decades ago, but the scandal surrounding David Beckham's rumored affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, still generates interest. The Netflix docuseries "Beckham" offered an intimate look into the Manchester United legend's rise to sporting celebrity, but in the fourth episode, both David and Victoria Beckham opened up about the media frenzy that struck their picture-perfect marriage back in 2004. Headlines flooded the tabloids claiming that David had been unfaithful to the Spice-Girl-turned-fashion-designer — assertions to which the international soccer star has notably never admitted.
"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," David confessed in the doc, which was made by the production company he co-founded, Studio 99. The footballer added, "There were some days that I would wake up and think how am I gonna go to work?" Victoria also shared her side of the story, noting, "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us, and here's the thing, we were against each other." Loos infamously gave a tell-all interview to Sky News, during which she claimed that the attraction between herself and David was totally undeniable, and that they simply couldn't resist it any longer.
Rebecca Loos pointed out that 'it takes two to tango'
Rebecca Loos has largely stepped away from the public eye in the years since her alleged affair with David Beckham became public. Since first selling her story to the News of the World in 2004, she traded her glamor modeling career for a life teaching yoga and raising her children in Norway. Loos did, however, speak out after the Netflix documentary premiered — and she wasn't happy. In an interview with "Good Morning Britain," Loos admitted to being bothered by how the affair was portrayed in "Beckham." The former model argued, "It's making me look like the bad person. And of course I am also guilty, it takes two to tango." But Loos clarified, "It's not all his fault, but it's both of us."
Beckham's alleged mistress also mentioned that she received no prior warning about the documentary being released, but acknowledged the irony that she herself had not given the celebrity couple any heads-up before sharing her version of events with the press (for a massive payout). Clearly frustrated by the former England player's continuing lack of accountability, Loos proclaimed, "By him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it's okay to behave like this [...] My message is: you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, and move on." Perhaps with all parties having addressed the alleged affair in their own words, the dust will finally settle on a story that has lingered for decades.