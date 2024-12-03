Everything David Beckham's Rumored Mistress Rebecca Loos Has Said About The Affair Drama

Rebecca Loos has largely stepped away from the public eye in the years since her alleged affair with David Beckham became public. Since first selling her story to the News of the World in 2004, she traded her glamor modeling career for a life teaching yoga and raising her children in Norway. Loos did, however, speak out after the Netflix documentary premiered — and she wasn't happy. In an interview with "Good Morning Britain," Loos admitted to being bothered by how the affair was portrayed in "Beckham." The former model argued, "It's making me look like the bad person. And of course I am also guilty, it takes two to tango." But Loos clarified, "It's not all his fault, but it's both of us."

Advertisement

Beckham's alleged mistress also mentioned that she received no prior warning about the documentary being released, but acknowledged the irony that she herself had not given the celebrity couple any heads-up before sharing her version of events with the press (for a massive payout). Clearly frustrated by the former England player's continuing lack of accountability, Loos proclaimed, "By him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it's okay to behave like this [...] My message is: you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, and move on." Perhaps with all parties having addressed the alleged affair in their own words, the dust will finally settle on a story that has lingered for decades.

Advertisement