5 Times Ashley Graham Absolutely Slayed Going Makeup-Free

In June 2024, Ashley Graham stunned in a gorgeous Instagram selfie without clothes or cosmetics. She pursed her lips and flaunted her beautiful freckles while striking a pose. The star had her brunette locks pulled back, which let her natural beauty have its moment, and her full brows were perfectly manicured without the help of a brow pencil or gel. She also let her naturally rosy cheeks show.

Advertisement

Graham appeared to be in the tub and had suds on her skin, proving she wasn't wearing body makeup either. "Hot off the camera roll," she captioned the upload, which fans couldn't get enough of. "You are such a beautiful woman both inside and out!" one Instagram user commented on the upload. "You're so gorgeous, it doesn't even seem real," wrote another.

Graham revealed on "Skin School With Ashley Graham" four years earlier how her enviable complexion changed during motherhood. "During my pregnancy, my skin was totally fine but now after I've got a little bit of back acne and I got some, I wouldn't call it melasma by any means, but a little bit darker, bigger freckles and the redness [on my cheeks]," she said.

Advertisement