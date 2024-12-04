5 Times Ashley Graham Absolutely Slayed Going Makeup-Free
Ashley Graham isn't a regular supermodel — she's a cool supermodel, because she isn't afraid to lift the curtain on her life. Graham has revealed the skincare products she can't live without and Graham's makeup artist has shared the concealer he swears by. However, this star's beauty goes far beyond her glowing skin or bright undereyes, and she's proven that with the most stunning makeup-free photos.
Graham has slayed sans cosmetics multiple times, even when she's totally unfiltered (literally) with her followers. In 2019, Graham got very candid in an Instagram Stories video showing the aftermath of a popped blemish on her face (even though popping pimples can be bad for you, as hard as it is to resist). "She got popped, and now she's oozing," Graham told her followers as she zoomed in on the zit (via Women's Health). But that's hardly the only time she's stripped back her glam look and showed the world how she really looks.
Ashley Graham shared a 'hot' selfie from the tub
In June 2024, Ashley Graham stunned in a gorgeous Instagram selfie without clothes or cosmetics. She pursed her lips and flaunted her beautiful freckles while striking a pose. The star had her brunette locks pulled back, which let her natural beauty have its moment, and her full brows were perfectly manicured without the help of a brow pencil or gel. She also let her naturally rosy cheeks show.
Graham appeared to be in the tub and had suds on her skin, proving she wasn't wearing body makeup either. "Hot off the camera roll," she captioned the upload, which fans couldn't get enough of. "You are such a beautiful woman both inside and out!" one Instagram user commented on the upload. "You're so gorgeous, it doesn't even seem real," wrote another.
Graham revealed on "Skin School With Ashley Graham" four years earlier how her enviable complexion changed during motherhood. "During my pregnancy, my skin was totally fine but now after I've got a little bit of back acne and I got some, I wouldn't call it melasma by any means, but a little bit darker, bigger freckles and the redness [on my cheeks]," she said.
She took her makeup off to share her nighttime routine
Ashley Graham let us in on her skincare routine in 2019, and that included another good look at her blemish-free skin. In the Harper's Bazaar video, Graham wiped away her cosmetics to make her freckles more noticeable and proved she doesn't need concealer to hide any dark undereye circles or hyperpigmentation.
The model proudly showed off her skin's texture and her bare lips were still as plump and hydrated as they are with lipgloss and liner. Graham revealed some of the biggest secrets for gorgeous skin in the clip, including, "I don't care how intoxicated you are, on what, you better wash your face at night. At least get the makeup off. If you forget the moisturizer, so what? At least get the makeup off."
The beauty takes her skincare so seriously she even shared a July 2024 TikTok showing her doing her routine in the car 10 minutes before work. "Just trying my best to stay filler & botox free and embrace my natural glow," she captioned the clip. And it's definitely working.
A bikini selfie revealed her beautiful bare complexion
Clearly, makeup isn't required to make Ashley Graham feel confident. She proved that when she slayed in an au naturelle bikini photo shared to Instagram in March 2024. The stunning selfie showed Graham lying down in a strapless, bright yellow two-piece as she revealed some slight redness and texture on her cheeks that made her even more relatable. The model clearly doesn't need help from a contour stick either as her bone structure was enviable and her eyes were piercing and defined without eyeliner or mascara.
Graham's face was slightly lighter than her body's skin tone, which may have been due to her dedication to daily sunscreen application. The star shared the importance of skin protection in her Harper's Bazaar video because SPF is just as important in summer as winter. "You'd better be wearing sunscreen when you walk out of the house, and don't forget to get the necks, ladies," she said, also scolding her mom for not using SPF each day.
Her skin glowed in a beauty secrets video
Ashley Graham also put bare face on display in 2019 while she dished her beauty secrets to Vogue. Graham was back in the bathroom sans cosmetics to talk fans through her routine while applying her daytime skincare products. The star, who was pregnant at the time, had a little redness on her chin and her nose. It was also clear her perfectly manicured brows were no fluke, and her lashes were long and curled without a slick of mascara. "I'm a little bit drier, and I feel I'm more suspectable to breakouts," she said of her tan skin, though we couldn't see any obvious blemishes.
Though she began the video with nothing on her face, Graham applied her cosmetics on camera but kept things simple and low coverage. She squeezed a small amount of foundation around the size of a dime onto the back of her hand and told fans, "Look! Do you see how little that is? That's all you need because you've already prepped your skin." Graham also shared why she prefers light cosmetics in a morning routine video for Elle that year, sharing, "I'm 30, I don't have time for any makeup to seep into my lines, okay?"
Ashley Graham ditched cosmetics in a leopard-print two-piece
It wasn't just in a yellow bikini that Ashley Graham slayed while cosmetics-free. In June 2023, she shared an equally breath-taking Instagram bikini photo as she lounged in a leopard-print bikini top and black bottoms. Graham didn't wear a drop of makeup to soak up the sun, letting her skin enjoy the warmth (with plenty of sunscreen, we're sure). Though Graham got some shade under a dark baseball cap, it wasn't enough to hide her beauty. Her bright skin had a healthy, natural shine and her lips were pink and moisturized.
It's obvious why Graham is happy to show her glowing skin and she's admitted she doesn't even like masking it when she's working. "I don't ever wear foundation, unless if somebody's putting makeup on me only because I like my freckles, and I like to show off my dewy skin," she told Elle in 2019. And with such a flawless base, how could we blame her?