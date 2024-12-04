What Lily Collins Loves About Her Life Abroad (& No, It's Not In Paris)

Actress Lily Collins is a woman of the world, so to speak. She's a dual British-American citizen, being the daughter of legendary English musician Phil Collins and American businesswoman Jill Tavelman. While you might assume she's based in Hollywood given her starring role as Emily Cooper on the Netflix romcom series "Emily in Paris," in reality, Lily and her husband, director Charlie McDowell, made a new home for themselves in Copenhagen sometime in 2023, per Vogue. And according to the star, she loves just about everything about life in the Danish capital.

"Life here is just so wonderful and so calm and bright," Lily said in a September 2023 interview with Elle Danmark (via TikTok). "What I love so much is that there's so much color and, yet, it's so calm. I love being able to bike everywhere. It feels like a big city but also very intimate, and everyone is so nice." The "Tolkien" star added more to the list of things she loves about Copenhagen in a YouTube video shared by Netflix Nordic in September 2024. "The food is to die for," she said. "I don't think there's anywhere in the world where the bread is better."

While speaking with Elle Danmark, Lily also praised the Scandinavian city's approach to fashion design. "I just love that anything goes here," she said. "You can mix any pattern, print, color, texture. And everyone just feels themselves and unique, and I just love that about all the fashion that I see."

