Signs Miranda Lambert Hasn't Fully Moved On From Her Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda Lambert has had her share of heartbreak, with one of the most notable examples being a contentious split from her ex-husband Blake Shelton. The two country stars tied the knot in 2011 after a whirlwind romance, only to have their marriage end just four years later. "This was not the future we envisioned," read their joint statement in July 2015 (via Us Weekly). "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

They did indeed "move forward separately," as both parties have since remarried. Lambert was the first to take the plunge again, marrying New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin after only a few months of dating in 2019. Shelton was quick to follow, proposing to pop sensation Gwen Stefani in 2020 after working with her as a coach on the hit primetime show "The Voice." They married a year later in July 2021, and have been going strong ever since.

Although the divorce is nearing its tenth anniversary and both parties have seemingly moved on, it's clear the relationship was a difficult one for Lambert to get over. There are signs that after all this time, feelings may still linger for the songstress.

