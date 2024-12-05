Clinton Staffers Have Wildly Mixed Opinions On Chelsea's Fiery Social Media Personality

When Donald Trump emerged as the victor over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, people all over the world were left completely shell-shocked. As the Clinton family tried to come to grips with the outcome, Chelsea Clinton, who had been quietly supporting her mother on the campaign trail, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show the world her sassy side by publicly speaking out against the Trump administration. This caught the attention of not only her followers but the media at large. Quiet Clinton was suddenly the queen of witty barbs on social media, and even certain Clinton staffers didn't quite know what to make of it.

Advertisement

The former first daughter called out the Trump White House multiple times, most notably for spreading rumors of an attack they claimed was masterminded by Iraqis in Bowling Green, Kentucky. No such event ever took place, but Trump used this falsity to justify his immigration ban. "Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack ...or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks," Clinton wrote on X. She took aim at the administration in another tweet not long after, arguing, "What's #MAGA abt eliminating national service, legal services for poor people, support for the arts & public television?"

Clinton staffers who spoke to Politico in the aftermath of Chelsea Clinton's stunning transformation into a social media warrior against the then-president were somewhat divided about her newfound persona, to say the least. They revealed that the former first daughter hadn't given them a heads-up before posting and that she came up with her witty and sarcastic posts all on her own. Some aides understandably raised their eyebrows, assuming she was trying to cover for her mother's election loss and keep the Clinton name relevant. Others said she'd always been this outspoken, albeit in private. Another quipped, "I like her now."

Advertisement