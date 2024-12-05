Clinton Staffers Have Wildly Mixed Opinions On Chelsea's Fiery Social Media Personality
When Donald Trump emerged as the victor over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, people all over the world were left completely shell-shocked. As the Clinton family tried to come to grips with the outcome, Chelsea Clinton, who had been quietly supporting her mother on the campaign trail, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show the world her sassy side by publicly speaking out against the Trump administration. This caught the attention of not only her followers but the media at large. Quiet Clinton was suddenly the queen of witty barbs on social media, and even certain Clinton staffers didn't quite know what to make of it.
The former first daughter called out the Trump White House multiple times, most notably for spreading rumors of an attack they claimed was masterminded by Iraqis in Bowling Green, Kentucky. No such event ever took place, but Trump used this falsity to justify his immigration ban. "Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack ...or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks," Clinton wrote on X. She took aim at the administration in another tweet not long after, arguing, "What's #MAGA abt eliminating national service, legal services for poor people, support for the arts & public television?"
Clinton staffers who spoke to Politico in the aftermath of Chelsea Clinton's stunning transformation into a social media warrior against the then-president were somewhat divided about her newfound persona, to say the least. They revealed that the former first daughter hadn't given them a heads-up before posting and that she came up with her witty and sarcastic posts all on her own. Some aides understandably raised their eyebrows, assuming she was trying to cover for her mother's election loss and keep the Clinton name relevant. Others said she'd always been this outspoken, albeit in private. Another quipped, "I like her now."
Chelsea insisted that she has no plans to become involved in politics
Chelsea Clinton has been very open about how hate impacted her childhood, and the former first daughter even defended Barron Trump's right to privacy when the media started zoning in on him once again in light of his father's 2024 election campaign. It should therefore come as no surprise that Chelsea doesn't have any interest in venturing into politics herself. When the author and activist showed her fiery side on X following Donald Trump's 2016 victory, many users questioned whether Chelsea was throwing her hat in the ring to follow in her parents' footsteps. Chelsea, however, has repeatedly denied wanting anything to do with it. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe told Politico that, while he couldn't predict whether the former first daughter would ever change her mind, she clearly has the capacity to handle herself in this volatile world.
"She's bright and she's engaged and she's got things to say on issues, and I think it's great having her voice out there," McAuliffe pointed out. As the 2024 presidential election loomed ever closer, rumors began swirling that Chelsea was angling to land a position in Vice President Kamala Harris' administration, should she emerge the victor. Apparently, the "She Persisted" author hoped to become the ambassador to France or the U.K., according to an unnamed source who spoke to the New York Post.
"There's a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala's presidential bid — they were currying favor," they claimed. A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton decried such stories as utter nonsense, as did Chelsea's rep, who confirmed simply, "There is no truth here." Whether Chelsea will ever end up dipping her foot into the world of politics remains to be seen.