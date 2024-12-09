The Drama Between Lauren Sanchez & Famous Restauranteur Keith McNally, Explained
The stunning transformation of Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, has been a hot topic of discussion for a while now, but unfortunately, being the fiancée of one of the richest men in the world has its downsides too, including social media trolls who will do anything to bring you down. For Sanchez, one of her most vocal critics happened to be famous New York City restaurateur Keith McNally. He took to Instagram out of the blue to criticize her looks, posting a carousel of pictures and captioning it: "Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife [sic] — Lauren Sanchez — ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and F–king SMUG — LOOKING couple they make. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?" (via Page Six). McNally later edited the message down, to remove the first part.
The comments section was rife with people condemning the restaurateur's distasteful post, which now reads simply: "What a Bizarre-looking couple. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?" The damage was done, however, and several A-listers also called out the controversial foodie in the comments, including Chrissy Teigen, who once had to apologize to fellow model Courtney Stodden for some cyberbullying of her own.
"She's actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same," Teigen clapped back in the comments. Sanchez's soon-to-be-husband naturally agrees too. As Bezos once told CNN, "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way."
Sanchez subtly clapped back at McNally's post
Keith McNally might have been trying to stir the pot with his mean-spirited post, but Lauren Sanchez didn't make a big deal out of it. Instead, she subtly responded to the restaurateur with some positive posts of her own. Jeff Bezos' fiancée took to her Instagram Stories to share the famous quote from Abraham Hicks: "People will love you. People will hate you. And none of it will have anything to do with you." She followed it up with another quote from designer Rachel Zoe: "Lead with kindness, root for other people, cheer for those you love. Just honestly wish everyone the best," (via the New York Post). It's not clear whether this was what prompted McNally to edit the original caption of his post or whether it was the overwhelming amount of comments calling him out for being a troll.
Regardless, Sanchez's low-key response to the drama shouldn't really come as too much of a surprise. Despite being engaged to Bezos, she hasn't allowed her hubby-to-be's life to completely swallow her own. Sanchez even put her wedding on the backburner to finish a children's book entitled "The Fly Who Flew to Space." And instead of reveling in her fiancée's riches, Sanchez has helped him find ways to use his billions for good. She's headed up various initiatives to better people's lives and make the world a happier place, and she definitely wasn't about to let McNally's sour grapes rain on her parade.