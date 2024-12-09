The Drama Between Lauren Sanchez & Famous Restauranteur Keith McNally, Explained

The stunning transformation of Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, has been a hot topic of discussion for a while now, but unfortunately, being the fiancée of one of the richest men in the world has its downsides too, including social media trolls who will do anything to bring you down. For Sanchez, one of her most vocal critics happened to be famous New York City restaurateur Keith McNally. He took to Instagram out of the blue to criticize her looks, posting a carousel of pictures and captioning it: "Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife [sic] — Lauren Sanchez — ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and F–king SMUG — LOOKING couple they make. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?" (via Page Six). McNally later edited the message down, to remove the first part.

The comments section was rife with people condemning the restaurateur's distasteful post, which now reads simply: "What a Bizarre-looking couple. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?" The damage was done, however, and several A-listers also called out the controversial foodie in the comments, including Chrissy Teigen, who once had to apologize to fellow model Courtney Stodden for some cyberbullying of her own.

"She's actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same," Teigen clapped back in the comments. Sanchez's soon-to-be-husband naturally agrees too. As Bezos once told CNN, "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way."

