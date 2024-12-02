Candace Cameron Bure's Husband Had A Bigger Role In Her Departure From Hallmark Than You Might Think

Actors' careers don't always last a lifetime. Some famous performers have given up show business to escape the pressures of Hollywood, while others have retired due to ill health or a desire to pursue other interests. Candace Cameron Bure, famous for her Hallmark Christmas movies, almost joined that list of former actors, but for a very different reason. In a recent episode of "Candace Cameron Bure: The Podcast," the "Full House" alum shared her unexpected story with actress and evangelist Priscilla Shirer.

Shirer opened up about the dilemma she faced while making the Christian film "War Room." Although the drama was hardly NSFW material — she played a woman whose prayers help her husband turn his life around — Shirer's real-life husband didn't like the thought of her working so closely with another man. (Some conservative Christians, such as the Duggar family and former VP Mike Pence, avoid any hint of intimacy with anyone of the opposite sex.) The directors resolved the issue by letting her co-star's actual wife be the stand-in for any scenes involving hand-holding or other physical contact.

As a veteran of holiday romances, Bure knows the situation all too well: "In all of the movies that I do, there's always one kiss at the end. We all look forward to the kiss at the end," she said. Everyone, that is, except Bure's husband of nearly 30 years. Even knowing that the love scenes are as phony as the fake snow on set, Valeri Bure isn't crazy about seeing his wife getting cozy with another man on-screen. "We've had those struggles and a lot of conversation and prayer, and I had that exact same moment when I thought, 'I think this is it. I think I have to give this up,'" she revealed.

