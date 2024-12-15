Meet HGTV Stars Ben And Cristi Dozier's 4 Kids

There's certainly no shortage of home renovation shows on HGTV — some of which you probably forgot about — but in 2021, a new family stepped on the scene showcasing unique renovations in Colorado and capturing viewers' attention. "Building Roots" stars Ben and Cristi Dozier tailor their renovations — and their lifestyle — around the natural setting of the state they call home. Like other HGTV couples, they have been together for a long time. They have four children, Adelyn, Gunnison, Creede, and South, who share in their adventurous lifestyle.

In 2004, they opened their business, Root Design Company, and it has grown into something bigger than they could have imagined in the decades since. The couple moved from their home state of Texas and settled in Colorado as a family of six. "Although Ben and Cristi Dozier's HGTV show, "Building Roots," was canceled after its second season, the memories and nature-inspired homes the Dozier family created won't leave our minds anytime soon.

"Show or no show, we're still doing what we've always done," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post in September 2024. Ben and Cristi continue renovating houses and creating family memories outdoors in their own backyard in their downtime.