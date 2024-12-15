Meet HGTV Stars Ben And Cristi Dozier's 4 Kids
There's certainly no shortage of home renovation shows on HGTV — some of which you probably forgot about — but in 2021, a new family stepped on the scene showcasing unique renovations in Colorado and capturing viewers' attention. "Building Roots" stars Ben and Cristi Dozier tailor their renovations — and their lifestyle — around the natural setting of the state they call home. Like other HGTV couples, they have been together for a long time. They have four children, Adelyn, Gunnison, Creede, and South, who share in their adventurous lifestyle.
In 2004, they opened their business, Root Design Company, and it has grown into something bigger than they could have imagined in the decades since. The couple moved from their home state of Texas and settled in Colorado as a family of six. "Although Ben and Cristi Dozier's HGTV show, "Building Roots," was canceled after its second season, the memories and nature-inspired homes the Dozier family created won't leave our minds anytime soon.
"Show or no show, we're still doing what we've always done," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post in September 2024. Ben and Cristi continue renovating houses and creating family memories outdoors in their own backyard in their downtime.
Two of the HGTV stars' children are named 'after towns in Colorado'
All four of the Dozier kids have meaningful names that were carefully chosen by their parents. In an interview with HGTV, Ben Dozier revealed that his wife, Cristi Dozier, chose their first child and only daughter's name. "Cristi named Adelyn, which is a beautiful name," Ben said. The name is derived from French and German and means "noble," according to The Bump. Ben went on to reveal that he named two of their sons: Gunnison and Creede. "I named a couple of our kids after towns in Colorado that I'd lived in or had significant value to us."
Before moving into a Victorian house in Pagosa Springs permanently, the couple visited the state on many occasions. Although the family's hometown of Austin, Texas, will always hold a special place in their hearts, they take advantage of everything Pagosa Springs has to offer. From incorporating elements of nature in their home renovations to exploring the surrounding mountains, the family of six fully embraces the Centennial State.
Adelyn Dozier is very active despite having undergone a major surgery
The oldest of the Dozier's four children, Adelyn Dozier turned 21 in March 2024. She is active on Instagram, often sharing her Colorado adventures and out-of-state travels with her followers. Adelyn has no shortage of outdoor hobbies — from skiing and hiking in the winters to camping and surfing in the summers. She even joins her family for occasional fishing trips. The Dozier's daughter boasts musical talent and plays the guitar as well. Running has also become one of Adelyn's pursuits. In October 2024, she completed her first ever marathon as her family proudly cheered her on.
Being such an active person is something Adelyn likely couldn't have imagined when she was younger. As her father revealed on Instagram, "It wasn't 10 years ago [Adelyn's] back was as crooked as a water hose with severe rapid onset scoliosis. To which followed a 12 hour surgery, 2 rods, 27 screws and a year long recovery."
In addition to her athletic pursuits, Adelyn attends the University of Colorado in Boulder, where she is a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. The college student proudly lists her sorority in her Instagram bio along with the phrase "root for each other." These words of encouragement are actually the motto for her parents' design company. In an exclusive interview with The List, Ben Dozier explained the meaning behind the phrase. "We started this little hashtag amongst our group, and our daughter actually came up with it— #rootforeachother," Ben said. "That became this theme and our clients were rooting for us, and all of our team workers and everybody was rooting for us and friends and family."
Gunnison Dozier attends The University of Houston
Nicknamed Gunner, the second oldest Dozier child attends school in Texas at the University of Houston. However, Gunnison Dozier started his studies out of state in Hawaii. The college student has an affinity for both the mountains of Colorado as well as sandy beaches. In June 2023, his dad, Ben Dozier, posted pictures of Gunner playing on beaches throughout his childhood. "You've always done things a little differently, and kid, that's gonna get you somewhere one day!" Ben wote. He shared words of encouragement for his son during his college years. "Be wild, be crazy, just don't be stupid," the HGTV star advised.
In between his studies, Gunner is an outdoor adventurer like his older sister. He shark dives, hikes, and takes camping excursions. Gunner often embarks on fishing trips with his family as well. As if that weren't enough to keep him busy, he also has athletic talent. Gunner played basketball in high school and once in Hawaii, he became a golf instructor. As for what life holds for him after graduation remains to be seen, but who knows, maybe he'll go on to star in a Hawaii-based show, like the hosts of HGTV's "Renovation Aloha."
Creede Dozier is an adventure seeker
The tallest but second youngest child in the family, Creede Dozier is as athletic as his older brother. As of this writing, he plays on the high school football team in Pagosa Springs, and his family attends games in support. Creede's mom, Cristi Dozier, shared pictures of her son in uniform after a game. "This boy...he must get his athleticism on the football field from me...I was on the drill team at Austin High," Cristi joked. The proud mom embraced her son on the field during the team's quarter finals in November 2023.
Like the rest of the Dozier family, when he's not playing sports, Creede is often out in nature. He frequently goes on hiking adventures and shares a can-do attitude with his dad. In 2023, Ben Dozier posted a picture of the father-son duo atop a mountain after a long climb together. "This guy ... always up for an adventure!" Ben wrote.
South Dozier stays out of the spotlight
The youngest Dozier child, South Dozier is shielded from the spotlight more than his older siblings. Although much like his siblings, the athletic gene runs deep in South too. His focus is on sports; he plays starting center on his football team. Ben Dozier shared in August 2023 that during his youngest son's first game, there was "not one fumbled snap, thanks to his older bro of course." No matter what the Dozier kids get up to, their parents are always there cheering them on.
Like the entire "Building Roots" family, South maintains an ever adventurous attitude. On one of the Doziers' many hikes, South showed off his fearless nature by jumping in the San Juan River. "Before we even turned around to suggest getting in the river, he's half naked and already halfway in," Ben wrote of the day. His dad initially expressed worry about the impact of technology and the internet on his youngest child's development, but clearly he has nothing to worry about. "Just when I think technology has disrupted him, TV has consumed him, games have overcome him ... nature always win," Ben shared.
The Dozier boys hit the green with their dad
Among the many outdoor activities the family participates in together is golf. When they're not playing football or hiking in the mountains, the Dozier boys hit the green with their dad, dressed to (and for) the tees. In June 2024, Ben Dozier shared a selfie with his sons Creed, Gunner, and South on a golf course. Gunner posed with a golf club on his shoulder, exuding confidence in his golfing ability.
Growing up on the green, it's no wonder the oldest Dozier son became a golf instructor. Gunner even has a highlight of himself golfing in his Instagram Stories in which he shows off his swing and the courses he has played on, including those in beautiful Oʻahu, Hawaii. Whether on the green or on the gridiron, the Dozier family certainly appears to support one another in every athletic activity.