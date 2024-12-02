Prince Harry And Meghan's Christmas Snub Hints Rift With Royal Family Still Runs Deep
Royal holiday traditions can be strict, and Christmas celebrations typically include a family gathering at Sandringham. However, starting in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began celebrating on their own. That year, their pivot in plans seemed like it was related to Prince Archie's first Christmas, rather than any friction within the family. Then, due to the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth scaled down her own festivities in 2020 and 2021, so it's not a huge surprise that Harry and Meghan didn't see the rest of the royals those years. In addition, Princess Lilibet was born in 2021, so once again, they may have opted for a baby's first Christmas at home in the U.S.
This year, though, the situation looks a lot more fraught, since the Sussexes were reportedly not even invited to hang with their royal relatives. To make matters worse, King Charles III and Harry purportedly haven't connected for months as the rift between Harry and his family continues. "His calls go unanswered," one of Harry's friends divulged to People in July. "He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Harry and Charles last got together for an in-person visit in February. Since then, the king has reportedly been unable to make time for Harry when he's been in the U.K. for other business, like promoting the Invictus Games. While some royal authorities are skeptical of this excuse, author Robert Hardman believes Charles needs help from William, Prince of Wales, to end the feud.
Harry and Meghan were invited to Christmas with Princess Diana's family
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has reportedly tried the same strategy to contact both King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales. Unfortunately, Harry has been said to have the same lack of success in reaching both his father and his brother. Even when circumstances cause them to be at the same event, the brothers haven't appeared to be able to bridge the gulf in their relationship. For instance, while they each paid their respects at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in August, it doesn't appear that they used the opportunity to catch up. "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," a source informed The Sun.
Royal Christmas invites aside, Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were reportedly asked to spend Christmas in the U.K. with his mom's side of the family this year. In September, Express reported that Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother, had invited the Sussexes for the holiday. Months ahead of Christmas, the source who shared this info with the outlet was skeptical Harry and Meghan would be invited to the royals' family gathering.
However, it appears that Harry and Meghan will be staying in the U.S. and spending time with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom. Ragland's been a part of their Christmas celebrations since Prince Archie was born. Since she lives nearby, she frequently joins the family for holidays and birthday celebrations.
The Sussexes have a mix of new and old traditions
Speaking to Marie Claire in November, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, indicated that her family's Christmas customs include leaving putting out carrots for Santa's reindeer. She shared her enthusiasm for celebrating with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, especially now that they are old enough to actively participate in the festivities. "I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year," Meghan noted.
In addition to new practices, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has revealed that they've preserved some of the royals' Christmas habits, like unwrapping gifts on Christmas Eve. In 2020, Harry was particularly captivated when Meghan gave him an ornament that had an uncanny resemblance to his grandma, Queen Elizabeth. Sadly, Harry's enjoyment of the gift was short lived, since Archie accidently knocked it off the tree. After the delicate ornament shattered, the then-toddler tried to help. "He thought spraying water on the broken pieces would fix it," Harry detailed in his book "Spare" (via The Sun). "I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: 'This is weird.'"
Amid the joy of celebrating with his wife and children, some believe Harry may miss seeing his royal relatives in person. "[Harry and Meghan] both really wish that they could have all their families together and have a huge Christmas but they know that will never happen," a source explained to Ok! (via Express). "They have to make new memories and traditions with their children."