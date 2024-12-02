Prince Harry And Meghan's Christmas Snub Hints Rift With Royal Family Still Runs Deep

Royal holiday traditions can be strict, and Christmas celebrations typically include a family gathering at Sandringham. However, starting in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began celebrating on their own. That year, their pivot in plans seemed like it was related to Prince Archie's first Christmas, rather than any friction within the family. Then, due to the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth scaled down her own festivities in 2020 and 2021, so it's not a huge surprise that Harry and Meghan didn't see the rest of the royals those years. In addition, Princess Lilibet was born in 2021, so once again, they may have opted for a baby's first Christmas at home in the U.S.

This year, though, the situation looks a lot more fraught, since the Sussexes were reportedly not even invited to hang with their royal relatives. To make matters worse, King Charles III and Harry purportedly haven't connected for months as the rift between Harry and his family continues. "His calls go unanswered," one of Harry's friends divulged to People in July. "He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Harry and Charles last got together for an in-person visit in February. Since then, the king has reportedly been unable to make time for Harry when he's been in the U.K. for other business, like promoting the Invictus Games. While some royal authorities are skeptical of this excuse, author Robert Hardman believes Charles needs help from William, Prince of Wales, to end the feud.

