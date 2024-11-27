King Charles Reportedly Needs Help From One Key Royal To End Prince Harry Feud

Although the Netflix series "The Crown" sometimes took creative liberties when telling the story of the British royal family, there's plenty of real-life drama to fill history books. Namely, the rift that has pushed Prince Harry away from his father and brother, King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales. Harry's potential reconciliation with Charles may be hampered by the "Spare" author's lawsuit regarding security while he's in the U.K. Additionally, Charles needs help from William if the feud with Harry is going to end.

Historian and author Robert Hardman was interviewed by the The Daily Beast in November 2024, around the time the revised version of his biography on Charles was published. "Whatever the king does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one," Hardman said. "He can't have unilateral discussions if William isn't in agreement."

Hardman said all three of the men need to work together to mend the relationship and added, "People keep asking about the king's feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity." He also felt that although it would be difficult, it wasn't impossible for Charles, William, and Harry to patch things up.