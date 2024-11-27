King Charles Reportedly Needs Help From One Key Royal To End Prince Harry Feud
Although the Netflix series "The Crown" sometimes took creative liberties when telling the story of the British royal family, there's plenty of real-life drama to fill history books. Namely, the rift that has pushed Prince Harry away from his father and brother, King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales. Harry's potential reconciliation with Charles may be hampered by the "Spare" author's lawsuit regarding security while he's in the U.K. Additionally, Charles needs help from William if the feud with Harry is going to end.
Historian and author Robert Hardman was interviewed by the The Daily Beast in November 2024, around the time the revised version of his biography on Charles was published. "Whatever the king does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one," Hardman said. "He can't have unilateral discussions if William isn't in agreement."
Hardman said all three of the men need to work together to mend the relationship and added, "People keep asking about the king's feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity." He also felt that although it would be difficult, it wasn't impossible for Charles, William, and Harry to patch things up.
There are subtle signs Prince William and Prince Harry could reunite
People shared claims from insiders that Prince Harry doesn't hear back from King Charles III or William, Prince of Wales when he tries to contact them. (To put it in internet lingo, Harry has been ghosted.) The outlet also reported that Harry wasn't going to see his father or brother while in London for the September 2024 WellChild Awards. However, a possible sign that Harry is ready to mend fences with the royal family is that the paperback edition of "Spare" released in October 2024 was not an expanded edition with more stories.
But what about William? Some have made pretty intense claims about how he feels about everything. Insiders spoke to The Times in September 2024 and said that when William's coronation happens, he won't invite his brother. A friend of both Harry and William told the outlet, "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad." Others claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle contacted William and Catherine, Princess of Wales about the latter's cancer diagnosis, but that they never heard back.
However, William seemed to confirm Harry is on his heart when he shared a memory of their childhood in an October 2024 documentary. If William and Harry's feud can be resolved, it's a step closer toward the whole family being united again.