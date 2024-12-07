What Brooke Baldwin Has Been Up To Since Her CNN Exit

Former news anchor Brooke Baldwin hasn't let her messy and decidedly unpleasant exit from CNN in 2021 keep her from spreading her wings and finding joy in new avenues to success. Baldwin has embraced her freedom from the confines of the 24-hour news cycle, and she has since branched out into reality TV, public speaking, and her newfound spirituality. In other words, she's been keeping busy.

Advertisement

One of the biggest developments in Baldwin's life, professionally speaking, came in December 2023, when news broke that she'd been cast as the host of a reality competition series for Netflix called "The Trust: A Game of Greed." The twisty, back-stabbing reality game show premiered in January 2024, introducing her to a whole new audience. The following August, Baldwin launched "Unraveling, with Brooke Baldwin," a Substack newsletter series that documents and examines her efforts to discover her true self and inspire others to do the same.

That said, the past few years haven't been without challenges and emotional whiplash. In February 2023, Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, James Fletcher. She then sparked a new romance with her current partner, journalist and filmmaker Peter Landesman. In April 2024, Baldwin also revealed the real reason she left CNN, explaining how she felt bullied and manipulated by her former producer. The journalist summarized her new lifestyle in a succinct post on Substack, sharing, "Make no mistake, my life is messy, but here's what I know: I am loved. I am blessed. I am brave."

Advertisement