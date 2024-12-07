What Brooke Baldwin Has Been Up To Since Her CNN Exit
Former news anchor Brooke Baldwin hasn't let her messy and decidedly unpleasant exit from CNN in 2021 keep her from spreading her wings and finding joy in new avenues to success. Baldwin has embraced her freedom from the confines of the 24-hour news cycle, and she has since branched out into reality TV, public speaking, and her newfound spirituality. In other words, she's been keeping busy.
One of the biggest developments in Baldwin's life, professionally speaking, came in December 2023, when news broke that she'd been cast as the host of a reality competition series for Netflix called "The Trust: A Game of Greed." The twisty, back-stabbing reality game show premiered in January 2024, introducing her to a whole new audience. The following August, Baldwin launched "Unraveling, with Brooke Baldwin," a Substack newsletter series that documents and examines her efforts to discover her true self and inspire others to do the same.
That said, the past few years haven't been without challenges and emotional whiplash. In February 2023, Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, James Fletcher. She then sparked a new romance with her current partner, journalist and filmmaker Peter Landesman. In April 2024, Baldwin also revealed the real reason she left CNN, explaining how she felt bullied and manipulated by her former producer. The journalist summarized her new lifestyle in a succinct post on Substack, sharing, "Make no mistake, my life is messy, but here's what I know: I am loved. I am blessed. I am brave."
Brooke Baldwin's CNN departure marked a major shift in her life
One of the biggest developments in Brooke Baldwin's life occurred when she left the news network. In April 2024, Baldwin leveled some startling accusations against CNN in a tell-all for Vanity Fair, including allegations of "manipulation" and "bullying" against her former executive producer. The TV personality accused the unnamed producer of "gaslighting" her after CNN moved her to Atlanta, while the producing team remained in New York City. The distance apparently caused tension and the eventual crumbling of her working relationship with her producer.
"My producer made me feel as though I couldn't do heavy-hitting interviews without him," Baldwin wrote, adding that "he would go dark" if she accidentally missed an email from him or failed to respond quickly enough. "Even worse, sometimes he would go dark during my live broadcasts. In front of hundreds of thousands of people." Baldwin claimed that she eventually spoke with former CNN president Jeff Zucker and asked for the producer to be removed, but her request was denied.
Baldwin claimed her relationship with Zucker deteriorated from there. The journalist was eventually sidelined and edged out until she received her walking papers. "It's taken me nearly three years to ... recognize that in all my yesses, in all my silence, in all my enabling, the person who betrayed me the most was me." Baldwin made it clear that her biggest journey since leaving CNN has been one of self-discovery, and it's one she will continue to walk as she embraces her true self.