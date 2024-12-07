What We Know About Princess Diana's Lowkey Nephew, Ned Spencer
When it comes to relatives of Diana, Princess of Wales, the first two that come to mind are sons William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex. But there's a new kid on the block making a name for himself in the socialite scene, and his name is Ned Spencer. This junior noble was born in 2003 to Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his second wife, Caroline Freud (née Hutton). The nephew of Princess Diana spent his early years under the radar, leading a quiet life between his father Earl Charles' lavish Althorp estate and his mother's home in West London. Ned is one of Charles' seven children, but he seemed happy to remain out of the spotlight. Now, though, the young heir is ready to make a name for himself in the public eye.
After attending Bradfield College in Reading, Ned continued his education at Oxford Brookes University, where he chose to study events management. His parents, Charles and Caroline, have a sweet connection to the city of Oxford, having first met there during a hot chocolate date in 1989. Over three decades later, Ned is leaving his own legacy in the city and is doing so in a distinctly different way from his aristocratic ancestors. As his father proudly tweeted in November 2024, "My 21-year-old son Ned, doing so well in his DJ career."
Princess Diana's nephew has chosen an unconventional career path
Ned Spencer's full title is the Honorable Edmund Spencer, but he performs his DJ sets under a stage name to distance himself from his famous family. Speaking to Tatler in 2024, Ned was keen to emphasize just how different he was from his relatives. The Spencers have fame, a 500-year aristocratic lineage, and a sprawling 13,000-acre estate, but Ned is quick to dispel the "nepo baby" label. He said, "I don't want to use anyone's name for my benefit. It's a moral thing" (via Daily Mail). That said, he's managed by Churchill Marketing — a name that inevitably invokes associations with British heritage, even if by coincidence.
Since taking up music, Ned has performed at several major U.K. festivals like Parklife, Reading, and Boomtown, as well as top London venues like Ministry of Sound, Fabric,and Corsica Studios. His social media accounts are filled with clips of him commanding the decks and drawing in decent crowds of dance music enthusiasts. Ned has also dabbled in photography, previously maintaining a separate Instagram account filled with landscapes, urban scenes, and sports pictures. The account hasn't been active since 2021, suggesting he has fully swapped snapshots for soundtracks and is committed to pursuing his career in music.