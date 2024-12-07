What We Know About Princess Diana's Lowkey Nephew, Ned Spencer

When it comes to relatives of Diana, Princess of Wales, the first two that come to mind are sons William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex. But there's a new kid on the block making a name for himself in the socialite scene, and his name is Ned Spencer. This junior noble was born in 2003 to Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his second wife, Caroline Freud (née Hutton). The nephew of Princess Diana spent his early years under the radar, leading a quiet life between his father Earl Charles' lavish Althorp estate and his mother's home in West London. Ned is one of Charles' seven children, but he seemed happy to remain out of the spotlight. Now, though, the young heir is ready to make a name for himself in the public eye.

After attending Bradfield College in Reading, Ned continued his education at Oxford Brookes University, where he chose to study events management. His parents, Charles and Caroline, have a sweet connection to the city of Oxford, having first met there during a hot chocolate date in 1989. Over three decades later, Ned is leaving his own legacy in the city and is doing so in a distinctly different way from his aristocratic ancestors. As his father proudly tweeted in November 2024, "My 21-year-old son Ned, doing so well in his DJ career."