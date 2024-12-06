Details About Liam Neeson's Love Life After The Death Of His Wife

Fifteen years after Liam Neeson's wife tragically passed, the actor is officially done with dating. "No, in a word. I'm past all that," he told People in October 2024 when asked if he dates. The "Taken" star lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009 after she suffered a head injury from a fall while skiing. "It was a horrible thing to happen," Neeson told People. For years, the loss profoundly affected Neeson and their two children. "[Grief is] like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. ... The Earth isn't stable anymore, and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes," he told "60 Minutes" in 2014 (via Daily News).

Unsurprisingly, Neeson's love life was troubled since Richardson's death, and he reportedly hasn't been in a serious relationship since 2012. He began seeing Freya St. Johnston, a PR executive and mother of two, in 2010. "She's a wonderful person and a fantastic mother. She takes life seriously in a free-spirited kind of way," Johnston's ex Matt Winton told People when Neeson and St. Johnston began dating. Neeson ended the relationship in 2012 to focus on his career and raising his sons. "He told Freya that he wants to take a break and concentrate on his family," a friend told Daily Mail at the time.