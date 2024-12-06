Details About Liam Neeson's Love Life After The Death Of His Wife
Fifteen years after Liam Neeson's wife tragically passed, the actor is officially done with dating. "No, in a word. I'm past all that," he told People in October 2024 when asked if he dates. The "Taken" star lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009 after she suffered a head injury from a fall while skiing. "It was a horrible thing to happen," Neeson told People. For years, the loss profoundly affected Neeson and their two children. "[Grief is] like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. ... The Earth isn't stable anymore, and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes," he told "60 Minutes" in 2014 (via Daily News).
Unsurprisingly, Neeson's love life was troubled since Richardson's death, and he reportedly hasn't been in a serious relationship since 2012. He began seeing Freya St. Johnston, a PR executive and mother of two, in 2010. "She's a wonderful person and a fantastic mother. She takes life seriously in a free-spirited kind of way," Johnston's ex Matt Winton told People when Neeson and St. Johnston began dating. Neeson ended the relationship in 2012 to focus on his career and raising his sons. "He told Freya that he wants to take a break and concentrate on his family," a friend told Daily Mail at the time.
Liam Neeson still mourns Natasha Richardson
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson met while performing together on Broadway in the early '90s. Though Richardson was married at the time, her marriage was quickly falling apart and ultimately she and ex-husband Robert Fox divorced in 1993. "It was not an easy time when I met Liam. Working with him, what happened between us, and that becoming public knowledge in conjunction with my marriage falling apart, was kind of bad timing." she told Daily News. "Obviously I fell very much in love with him." The couple's love rapidly blossomed and they married in 1994 before welcoming their sons, who are now all grown up. "Of course, we didn't plan on having back-to-back babies. But life almost never goes according to plan," Richardson said.
Neeson's fame took off in the '90s and 2000s, and Richardson saw no shortage of success herself, earning a Tony Award for her work in 1998's "Cabaret." They seem to have enjoyed a happy marriage and successful careers together until Richardson's tragic passing in 2009. Neeson still feels a strong connection with her, telling Inquirer.net in 2017: "I speak to her every day at her grave ... I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she's here. Not that she answers me."