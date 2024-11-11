Tragic Details About Liam Neeson

Over the course of his long and storied career, Liam Neeson has become one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. But regardless of his fame, fortune, and adoration, the tall, handsome, Oscar-nominated action star has suffered through some serious challenges and tragedies throughout his life — some of which came close to killing him.

Advertisement

Born on June 7, 1952, in the town of Ballymena in Northern Ireland, Neeson lived through the Troubles. This was a 30-year period of sectarian religious violence between Protestants and Catholics. They fought in the streets over the fate of Northern Ireland and left deep emotional and psychic scars in everyone in the area, including Neeson. After his time in college, he began acting in plays and was discovered in 1980, when he was cast in his first major film, "Excalibur." From here, his film career soon took off.

Over the course of his long and evolving career, Neeson has starred in countless beloved roles. But in March 2009, the star lost the love of his life, wife Natasha Richardson. The model and mother of the couple's two children was killed in a freak skiing accident in Montreal, and Neeson's life changed dramatically. Unfortunately, he wasn't unfamiliar with the pain of tragedy.

Advertisement