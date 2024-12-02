Wayne Northrop, Longtime Days Of Our Lives Star, Dead At 77
After grappling with Alzheimer's disease for six years, former "Days of Our Lives" star Wayne Northrop died on November 29, 2024. At the time of his death, Northrop was staying at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home in Los Angeles. "He took his last breath in the arms of his family," Wayne's wife of 43 years, fellow soap star Lynn Herring Northrop, said in a statement, per People. Wayne is survived by his wife, their two sons, Hank Northrop and Grady Northrop, who both followed in their parents' footsteps and became actors, and his stepmother, Janet Northrop.
Wayne joins several other "Days of Our Lives" stars who have sadly died since the show began. Following his passing, he was remembered by several friends and co-stars for his work and personality. "Working with him was effortless, his sense of humor was wicked," former co-star Peter Reckell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "Wayne was my brother, and my heart goes out to Lynn." Another co-star, Hallmark's Alison Sweeney, celebrated Northrop for his generosity and mentorship. "He was a wonderful, kind man, a talented, generous actor, and a beloved member of the 'Days' family," she posted. "I learned so much from working with Wayne and will treasure the memories with him. Rest in peace, Wayne." The late actor will also assuredly be remembered by the public for the several television roles he played from the late 1970s to the mid-2000s.
He led a long career in television
Wayne Northrop starred as Roman Brady on "Days of Our Lives" from 1981 to 1984 and reprised his role the following decade in a run that lasted from 1991 to 1994. As Brady, Northrop took on the persona of a tough detective who was well-meaning on the inside. He also made a noteworthy return to the series in 2005 as Dr. Alex North, thus making him one of many actors who've played several Salem characters. North was a more sinister role for Northrop, which put him at the center of plots involving murder and blackmail.
Beyond his "Days of Our Lives" runs, Northrop mainly stuck to other soaps and TV work for the majority of his career, and was perhaps best known for his role as Michael Culhane on "Dynasty," which he played from 1981 to 1987. From 1997 to 1998, he notably starred in "Port Charles," a spinoff of the popular soap "General Hospital." on which his wife plays the long-beloved character Lucy Coe. Wayne also appeared in five episodes of "L.A Law" and several television movies from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, including "The Haunting of Lisa," "Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story," and "Beggarman, Thief."