Wayne Northrop, Longtime Days Of Our Lives Star, Dead At 77

After grappling with Alzheimer's disease for six years, former "Days of Our Lives" star Wayne Northrop died on November 29, 2024. At the time of his death, Northrop was staying at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home in Los Angeles. "He took his last breath in the arms of his family," Wayne's wife of 43 years, fellow soap star Lynn Herring Northrop, said in a statement, per People. Wayne is survived by his wife, their two sons, Hank Northrop and Grady Northrop, who both followed in their parents' footsteps and became actors, and his stepmother, Janet Northrop.

Wayne joins several other "Days of Our Lives" stars who have sadly died since the show began. Following his passing, he was remembered by several friends and co-stars for his work and personality. "Working with him was effortless, his sense of humor was wicked," former co-star Peter Reckell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "Wayne was my brother, and my heart goes out to Lynn." Another co-star, Hallmark's Alison Sweeney, celebrated Northrop for his generosity and mentorship. "He was a wonderful, kind man, a talented, generous actor, and a beloved member of the 'Days' family," she posted. "I learned so much from working with Wayne and will treasure the memories with him. Rest in peace, Wayne." The late actor will also assuredly be remembered by the public for the several television roles he played from the late 1970s to the mid-2000s.

