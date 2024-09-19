How Old Was Hallmark's Alison Sweeney When She First Appeared On Days Of Our Lives?
Alison Sweeney has dazzled Hallmark fans in heartwarming films such as "Love & Jane" and "Open by Christmas." However, soap opera fans will also know her as Samantha "Sami" Brady from "Days of Our Lives." Sweeney first started playing that character in January 1993 when she was just 16 years old. However, that wasn't her very first appearance on the show.
Sweeney played a different character on "DOOL" in 1987 before becoming Samantha. At 10 or 11 years old, Sweeney stepped into the role Judi Evans played, Adrienne Johnson, for flashbacks to Adrienne's younger days. That brief appearance is nothing compared to Sweeney's tenure as Samantha, which lasted until 2014. The reason that Sweeney initially left "DOOL" that year was so she could spend more time with her children.
Sweeney is married to David Sanov and they have two kids, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Megan. At the time of her exit, Sweeney said in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she hadn't taken more than two weeks of time off since she joined "DOOL" as Samantha at 16. "I love Sami, I love Salem, I love my job, I love daytime, I love the fans," Sweeney said. "I love everything about it. ... I work so much and my daughter just turned 5 and my son is 9 and I just want to be with them and enjoy my last year [on the show]."
What has Sweeney said about playing Samantha?
Alison Sweeney has returned to "Days of Our Lives" as Samantha for a variety of episodes since 2014, and she told People in 2021 why she loves the character. "For me, what I love about the character and what keeps me coming back for more is just how she's the kind of woman who ... she's crazy, right?" Sweeney said. "She can do anything. And I love this character because she is definitely willing to do anything to get what she wants."
However, Sweeney explained to People becoming Samantha Brady permanently again wasn't in the cards due to other gigs, such as at Hallmark, where she also gets to do work as a producer. "I love getting to do my own projects; I love producing," Sweeney said. In 2022, it was then reported that Sweeney would possibly appear on "Days of Our Lives" less than before due to a new deal with Hallmark, where she would continue to act and produce for the network for multiple films.
After a two-year absence, TV Insider announced in August 2024 that Sweeney would be returning to the sudser for episodes premiering in 2025. "I was thrilled to be invited to return," Sweeney said. "I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I'm so glad to make it happen."