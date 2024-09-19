How Old Was Hallmark's Alison Sweeney When She First Appeared On Days Of Our Lives?

Alison Sweeney has dazzled Hallmark fans in heartwarming films such as "Love & Jane" and "Open by Christmas." However, soap opera fans will also know her as Samantha "Sami" Brady from "Days of Our Lives." Sweeney first started playing that character in January 1993 when she was just 16 years old. However, that wasn't her very first appearance on the show.

Sweeney played a different character on "DOOL" in 1987 before becoming Samantha. At 10 or 11 years old, Sweeney stepped into the role Judi Evans played, Adrienne Johnson, for flashbacks to Adrienne's younger days. That brief appearance is nothing compared to Sweeney's tenure as Samantha, which lasted until 2014. The reason that Sweeney initially left "DOOL" that year was so she could spend more time with her children.

Sweeney is married to David Sanov and they have two kids, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Megan. At the time of her exit, Sweeney said in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she hadn't taken more than two weeks of time off since she joined "DOOL" as Samantha at 16. "I love Sami, I love Salem, I love my job, I love daytime, I love the fans," Sweeney said. "I love everything about it. ... I work so much and my daughter just turned 5 and my son is 9 and I just want to be with them and enjoy my last year [on the show]."

