What We Know About CNN Host Van Jones' Ex-Wife Jana Carter

When CNN host Van Jones married fellow attorney and entrepreneur Jana Carter in 2005, it seemed to many like the perfect match. Both had strong legal backgrounds — Jones, a Yale Law graduate, and Carter, a Berkeley-educated civil rights attorney — and a shared passion for social change. The pair co-founded Magic Labs Media, through which Carter helped produce poignant works, including "The Redemption Project with Van Jones" and "The First Step." The latter is a documentary on prison reform, and one of the big names featured is Kim Kardashian due to her passion for criminal justice reform.

But after 13 years of marriage, Jones and Carter publicly announced their separation. Sharing with People, they said: "Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. ... There is no beef or drama — just evolution."

Carter filed for divorce in September 2018, following a separation that began in May that year. Court filings, as obtained by TMZ, revealed her request for shared custody of their two sons, Cabral and Mattai, as well as financial support from the political correspondent.