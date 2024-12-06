What We Know About CNN Host Van Jones' Ex-Wife Jana Carter
When CNN host Van Jones married fellow attorney and entrepreneur Jana Carter in 2005, it seemed to many like the perfect match. Both had strong legal backgrounds — Jones, a Yale Law graduate, and Carter, a Berkeley-educated civil rights attorney — and a shared passion for social change. The pair co-founded Magic Labs Media, through which Carter helped produce poignant works, including "The Redemption Project with Van Jones" and "The First Step." The latter is a documentary on prison reform, and one of the big names featured is Kim Kardashian due to her passion for criminal justice reform.
But after 13 years of marriage, Jones and Carter publicly announced their separation. Sharing with People, they said: "Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. ... There is no beef or drama — just evolution."
Carter filed for divorce in September 2018, following a separation that began in May that year. Court filings, as obtained by TMZ, revealed her request for shared custody of their two sons, Cabral and Mattai, as well as financial support from the political correspondent.
Van Jones and Jana Carter still co-parent
While Jana Carter's public profile isn't as high as Van Jones, her professional life is no less interesting. She began her career in Oakland before serving as the Director of Special Projects at Search for Common Ground in Washington, D.C. A move to California in 2011 shifted her focus to the couple's joint production company. Then, in August 2024, Carter joined the Los Angeles Unified School District as Chief of Communications, Engagement & Collaboration. Per LinkedIn, it seems Carter stepped back from Magic Labs Media in 2023, but it's been reported that she and Jones continue to co-parent their two sons.
Since his divorce from Carter, Jones was rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian. In reality, he has embraced a modern family structure, welcoming two more children with longtime friend and fellow criminal justice advocate Noemi Zamacona — though the details of Jones' family with Zamacona may surprise you. He explained to People, "After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents." The pair welcomed a girl, Earth, in 2022, and a son in May 2024.