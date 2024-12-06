How Blake Shelton Really Feels About Leaving The Voice Behind

Blake Shelton headlined "The Voice" for 12 years and 23 seasons, becoming its longest-tenured coach, but he knew that all good things must come to an end. He departed the show in 2023, after Season 23. "It was just time for a new chapter, honestly. And I'm ready for it," he told People in November 2024. He spoke to ET earlier in 2024 about needing a break from the show lest he do a disservice to the singers on his team. "I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn't into it then it wasn't good for whoever was on my team. I don't want to be someone who's just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them."

Advertisement

Shelton holds no regrets about leaving "The Voice." "I really, and I mean really indulged in not being on a television show anymore. It's just been great for me to get back in the mode of, 'Hey, I'm a country singer first,'" he said to People. Leaving "The Voice" allowed history-making country musician Shelton to go back to focusing on his own music and collaborating with other musicians, like on Post Malone's "Pour Me a Drink" and his now-wife Gwen Stefani's "Purple Irises."

He's had nothing but positive things to say about "The Voice" since leaving. It helped him reach a new audience outside of country music and without it, Shelton wouldn't have met and started his relationship with Stefani. "It was the biggest, most important career move of my life. I'll always be grateful for that, and everybody that worked at that show helped me get where I am," Shelton told People.

Advertisement