Ivanka Trump's Father-In-Law, Charles Kushner, Has Shady Past That's Coming Back To Haunt Him

Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, is one of Donald Trump's latest cabinet picks after Trump chose Charles to be the ambassador to France, which is a controversial choice due to Charles' criminal history and time spent in jail. While Charles' crimes have faded into the background in the past, the disturbing nature of his criminal activity is coming back into the public eye after his nomination.

In the 2000s, Charles was highly successful in the world of real estate, but that all came tumbling down when he confessed in 2004 to paying a prostitute to sleep with his brother-in-law, William Schulder, and capture the act via a camera hidden somewhere in the hotel room that the sex worker was to stay in with Schulder. Charles then intended to send the tape to his sister and Schulder's wife to create chaos for his brother-in-law in his personal life. Charles was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering and was sentenced to two years in prison, but was set free in 2006, earlier than expected.

Trump pardoned Charles, whose son Jared is married to the president-elect's daughter, Ivanka Trump, of his convictions during Trump's first presidency. According to The New York Times, Charles' pardon was "part of a wave of 26 pardons he issued with roughly a month left in his first term, along with other close associates including Paul Manafort, his 2016 campaign chairman, and Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime ally and informal adviser,"

