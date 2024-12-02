Why Donald Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick May Lure Ivanka Back To D.C.
Since he won the presidency in November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump has wasted no time filling out every square inch of his cabinet with his campaign's most loyal faces, some of whom have been brought into question for being unqualified or problematic, while other picks have completely imploded with scandal since they were revealed. However, in yet another announcement regarding his ever-growing cabinet, Trump's latest selection may have more subtle motives than he initially let on.
On November 30, 2024, Trump nominated Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to serve as the US Ambassador of France. "He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump wrote about Kushner on his Truth Social platform. Per Trump, Kushner boasts an impressive resume — though questionable in relation to his upcoming cabinet role — ranging from his work as the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies to serving as the commissioner and chairman of the New York and New Jersey port authority. His son and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also worked for the President-elect as his senior advisor during his previous term. While his decision to bring Charles into his cabinet could be seen as yet another instance of him rewarding his close followers and lackeys for their unwavering support, it may also be a calculated move designed to draw Ivanka and her side of the family back into politics.
Ivanka removed herself from the political scene
Among the members of the Trump family who had roles in President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who previously served closely to him as an advisor, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were noticeably absent. The couple had distanced themselves from politics in 2022, perhaps because of the red flags in Donald and Ivanka's relationship due to the former's legal issues, and have since maintained their desire to stay out of his political affairs and focus more on their family. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena," she announced in 2022, per The New York Times. Speaking for the couple, Kushner left little hope for his and Ivanka's return, saying they've already moved on. "We're rooting for him — obviously, we're proud of him," he said. "But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."
Ivanka's self-removal from Trump's political efforts does not mean her former role and duties haven't been fulfilled by other people in her father's circle. Perhaps most notably, an Ivanka wannabe, Lara Trump, has seemingly filled the void she left in Donald's circle after becoming his right-hand woman. However, it's possible that her absence in the White House will still be greatly felt, and Trump may wish to lure his daughter back into his circle.