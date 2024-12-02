Why Donald Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick May Lure Ivanka Back To D.C.

Since he won the presidency in November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump has wasted no time filling out every square inch of his cabinet with his campaign's most loyal faces, some of whom have been brought into question for being unqualified or problematic, while other picks have completely imploded with scandal since they were revealed. However, in yet another announcement regarding his ever-growing cabinet, Trump's latest selection may have more subtle motives than he initially let on.

On November 30, 2024, Trump nominated Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to serve as the US Ambassador of France. "He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump wrote about Kushner on his Truth Social platform. Per Trump, Kushner boasts an impressive resume — though questionable in relation to his upcoming cabinet role — ranging from his work as the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies to serving as the commissioner and chairman of the New York and New Jersey port authority. His son and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also worked for the President-elect as his senior advisor during his previous term. While his decision to bring Charles into his cabinet could be seen as yet another instance of him rewarding his close followers and lackeys for their unwavering support, it may also be a calculated move designed to draw Ivanka and her side of the family back into politics.

