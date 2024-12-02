People Can't Stop Talking About Apple Martin's Debutante Appearance

Apple Martin has turned out to be the spitting image of her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, and she is now officially a part of society. Apple was presented at Le Bal des Débutantes at the Shangri-La in Paris, and she was joined at the prestigious event by her mother, her father Chris Martin (who famously uncoupled with Paltrow in 2014), her grandmother Blythe Danner, and her brother Moses Martin.

Advertisement

First, for some background: Le Bal is an invitation-only event that involves couture gowns and plenty of fanfare. The event even had its own jeweler to help adorn the women for their big debut. A post on the Le Bal Instagram page describes the event as one that "celebrates excellence, the empowering of women, and the harmony between débutantes and cavaliers from all over the world." In case you're not in high society yourself, débutantes are the young women being presented, and cavaliers are the young men accompanying them. Apple's cavalier was Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck.

Apple has joined a number of other famous attendees at Le Bal in recent years, including Lily Collins, Ava Phillipe, and Margaret Qualley. The photos Paltrow posted on Instagram of the event made it look like Apple and her family had a great time, but her appearance at the event got people talking — and it's a real mix of compliments and criticism.

Advertisement