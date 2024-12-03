Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Lives A Lavish Life

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, was born into the world of fame. Her mother is an Oscar-winning actress and a successful businesswoman, while her father is the frontman of Coldplay, arguably one of the most beloved rock bands of all time. Apple is starting to become known to the public for her modeling career, and after attending her first debutante ball, it's clear that she lives a life more lavish than most.

Apple was born on May 14, 2004, in London, England, and has a younger brother named Moses. Apple's famous parents split in 2014 before finalizing their divorce in 2016, but the love of both Chris and Paltrow never changed for the 20-year-old model. Paltrow kept details regarding Apple and Moses' childhoods under wraps for a long while but did discuss their schooling with Alex Cooper on the latter's podcast, "Call Her Daddy," in 2023. "I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London...," Paltrow partially stated while speaking with Cooper.

Paltrow opened up to Bustle about Apple's character, painting her daughter in a very positive light. "She's such an eminently nice person, and her values are in the right place," Paltrow said. "It's so fun to have a daughter that age, especially because she's into clothes and skin and all that kind of stuff." Apple may be sweet, but her luxurious lifestyle has been obvious from particular behavior seen over the years.

