Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Lives A Lavish Life
Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, was born into the world of fame. Her mother is an Oscar-winning actress and a successful businesswoman, while her father is the frontman of Coldplay, arguably one of the most beloved rock bands of all time. Apple is starting to become known to the public for her modeling career, and after attending her first debutante ball, it's clear that she lives a life more lavish than most.
Apple was born on May 14, 2004, in London, England, and has a younger brother named Moses. Apple's famous parents split in 2014 before finalizing their divorce in 2016, but the love of both Chris and Paltrow never changed for the 20-year-old model. Paltrow kept details regarding Apple and Moses' childhoods under wraps for a long while but did discuss their schooling with Alex Cooper on the latter's podcast, "Call Her Daddy," in 2023. "I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London...," Paltrow partially stated while speaking with Cooper.
Paltrow opened up to Bustle about Apple's character, painting her daughter in a very positive light. "She's such an eminently nice person, and her values are in the right place," Paltrow said. "It's so fun to have a daughter that age, especially because she's into clothes and skin and all that kind of stuff." Apple may be sweet, but her luxurious lifestyle has been obvious from particular behavior seen over the years.
Apple Martin made her society debut
On November 30, 2024, Apple Martin attended the Le Bal des Débutantes, making her society debut. The event consists of young women getting to express themselves by trying out the latest fashion trends and dressing extravagantly for an exciting night of dancing and fun. Apple's date to the ball was Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, who is from a very well-renowned family.
While Martin seemed to have a great time at the ball, some social media users have accused Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter of exhibiting mean girl-type behaviors at Le Bal des Débutantes. In a TikTok, someone is filming a different young woman when Apple struts into the frame next to the unnamed girl and then walks along. While Apple's actions in the video are fairly benign, a few pop culture fans online were not happy with her behavior. "They could never make me like you Apple Martin," one TikTok user commented. While these fans may view Apple as a spoiled brat, she is just enjoying her lush existence, and there truly isn't anything wrong with that.
What did Apple Martin wear at the debutante ball?
At Le Bal des Débutantes, Apple Martin wore a long Valentino Haute Couture gown featuring ruffles and no strap. The dress reportedly took approximately 750 hours to create. Vogue posted a series of photos of Apple in the dress, which also featured a black bow in the middle. detailing the arrival of Apple as a star to watch out for.
Many people online were quick to comment on Vogue's Instagram post, complimenting Apple's stunning attire. "She is beautiful, I love the concept/color of the dress..." one Instagram user commented, although the compliment quickly turned to critique when the fan claimed the dress didn't actually fit the famous daughter well.
Apple looked fabulous in her dress, which must have cost a fortune. Also, Apple donned $1,070 Valentino Garavani Ladycrush heels, which hold a color that perfectly fits the gown.
Apple Martin went to Paris Fashion Week
Before her society appearance, Apple Martin attended Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. She looked very stylish, dressed to the nines in a flashy outfit by Chanel. The aspiring model was seated next to "Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Lucy Boynton and seemed to be enjoying the show. Having the pleasure to attend a fashion show in Paris for Fashion Week is a privilege few get, showcasing that Apple's life isn't average.
While Apple enjoyed herself at the fashion show, journalist Derek Blasberg posted several photos to Instagram showcasing Apple in her chic, checkerboard skirt and jacket. Blasberg captioned his post by declaring that he remembers the late great German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld prophesying that Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter would become a fashion icon. "Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl," Blasberg's caption read. "It happened today!" At only 20 years old, Apple is on track to becoming a household name in the fashion industry by capturing the attention of several notable people, a feat that most people her age haven't achieved.
Apple Martin helped with Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow is the proud CEO and founder of the popular wellness brand Goop, which first launched in September 2008. Apple Martin has assisted her mom with the creation and promotion of GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion. Apple was 16 years old when she helped her mom with the lotion launch, and being able to do something so major while still a teenager is almost unheard of.
Apple made a TikTok for Goop's official page in 2021. In the video, Apple promotes Goop, but also picks fun at her mother's various outrageously flavored candles. While discussing her daughter appearing in a promotional image for Goop, Paltrow told Today, "When [the product] came out, I was like, "Oh, my gosh, should I let her be in the picture or not?' Because she wanted to be in the picture. So we decided to let her."
Also while speaking to Today (via People), Paltrow talked about how she is unsure if either Apple or her son Moses Martin would want to work for Goop in the future. "I don't know. I think both of my kids are sort of like, 'We don't want to think about what we want to do,'" she explained to the outlet. "'We just want to see what unfolds.'" Just having the option to work for her famous mom's successful company shows how well-off Apple is.
Apple Martin takes many lavish vacations
Apple Martin is known for taking luxurious vacations. In 2022, Apple Martin was seen vacationing in Ibiza with a friend, enjoying the beach. Also in 2022, Apple took a trip to Barbados with mom Gwyneth Paltrow. Both mother and daughter wore bikinis and soaked up the sun, walking arm-in-arm down the beach. That same year, Apple and Paltrow took a special holiday to New York City, with no one else but the two of them. Paltrow shared their experiences together on her Instagram story, writing, "48 hours in NYC with this beauty (via People)." Photos on her Instagram Story showcased Paltrow eating authentic Asian cuisine with her daughter, and enjoying plenty of shopping time. Apple took three beautiful vacations in 2022, which is more than many people can afford, further showcasing the famous daughter's lavish life.
Apple is connected to lots of famous and powerful people and is able to enjoy luxuries that not many people can. However, Apple seems to be a talented young woman with the world at her fingertips, so it is likely that she will show haters who deem her just a "nepo baby" the power she truly has.