We Gave Prince Harry Jelly Roll's Face Tattoos
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had the most unlikely crossover with Jelly Roll in a promo video for the 2025 Invictus Games. In the clip, the royal defector agrees to get inked by the country music star in exchange for his performance at the closing ceremony of the iconic games. Although the best-selling author tries to convince his pal to ink him on a more discreet area like his back or his behind, the "Wild Ones" singer ultimately tattoos the Invictus Games logo "I AM" with "Jelly Roll" on his neck for the whole world to see.
Of course, this meant Jelly Roll had to keep up his end of the bargain too, but luckily he couldn't be happier about it. Speaking to Extra, the country singer gushed about the event and also shouted out Harry personally, confirming, "He was awesome. What a sweet guy, man." Meanwhile, Josh Lord, the owner of the tattoo shop where they shot the video, excitedly shared how the unlikely duo bonded on set in an interview with People, saying, "Jelly is fearless and Harry knew it had to be epic, so they had a true moment where they both knew where it had to go after all the jokes."
As for the possibility of the prince getting inked for real, Lord answered, "He hasn't said no, and he definitely expressed a curiosity." So, to help Harry get a clearer picture of what he would look like with face tattoos, we enlisted the help of our talented Static Media photo editors. And the results were pretty strange, to say the least.
Prince Harry may want to spare himself the facial tatts
Over the years, we've watched Prince Harry transform from a young boy into a dashing royal, so his face tattoos are incredibly jarring at first glance. However, the more we stare at them, they seem almost normal. In fact, the ink might suit the Duke of Sussex better if he mimicked Jelly Roll's complete transformation more closely and dyed his signature red locks jet black too. That way, Harry could fully lean into his reputation as the black sheep of the royal family. While he only gained that moniker after stepping down from his official duties, Harry broke several royal rules even when he was a working member of The Firm.
In fact, the Duke of Sussex even went against royal protocol on his wedding day to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. In Harry's shocking tell-all memoir, "Spare," he revealed that royal protocol forbade him from sporting a beard on his big day since Harry would be donning his army uniform to walk down the aisle. But he didn't want to shave his beard, so the prince asked Queen Elizabeth II for her permission, and she gladly obliged.
However, his brother, William, Prince of Wales, wasn't pleased, and Harry seemed to know why. "After he'd come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied," the duke explained, per The Mirror. However, we can safely say that William wouldn't be jealous if Harry chose to get face tatts.