We Gave Prince Harry Jelly Roll's Face Tattoos

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had the most unlikely crossover with Jelly Roll in a promo video for the 2025 Invictus Games. In the clip, the royal defector agrees to get inked by the country music star in exchange for his performance at the closing ceremony of the iconic games. Although the best-selling author tries to convince his pal to ink him on a more discreet area like his back or his behind, the "Wild Ones" singer ultimately tattoos the Invictus Games logo "I AM" with "Jelly Roll" on his neck for the whole world to see.

Of course, this meant Jelly Roll had to keep up his end of the bargain too, but luckily he couldn't be happier about it. Speaking to Extra, the country singer gushed about the event and also shouted out Harry personally, confirming, "He was awesome. What a sweet guy, man." Meanwhile, Josh Lord, the owner of the tattoo shop where they shot the video, excitedly shared how the unlikely duo bonded on set in an interview with People, saying, "Jelly is fearless and Harry knew it had to be epic, so they had a true moment where they both knew where it had to go after all the jokes."

As for the possibility of the prince getting inked for real, Lord answered, "He hasn't said no, and he definitely expressed a curiosity." So, to help Harry get a clearer picture of what he would look like with face tattoos, we enlisted the help of our talented Static Media photo editors. And the results were pretty strange, to say the least.

