The Strange Thing Martha Stewart And Hillary Clinton Have In Common

Hillary Clinton and Martha Stewart both have fame, fortune, and wield considerable influence. But even their immense power couldn't shield these famous ladies from one particularly unwelcome common denominator: James Comey. The former FBI director was fired by Donald Trump in 2017, but not before overseeing the downfalls of both the former Secretary of State and America's first female self-made billionaire. Just 11 days before the 2016 presidential election, Comey dealt Clinton a catastrophic blow by reopening the FBI investigation into her use of a private email server for official public communications.

While Comey shortly thereafter confirmed that nothing criminal had been uncovered, the scandal disrupted Clinton's campaign during a critical moment in American history, and Trump was ultimately elected as the 45th President. As Clinton told TODAY of Comey's actions: "It stopped my momentum. It drove voters from me." Stewart, meanwhile, faced Comey's force in the early 2000s, following an investigation into insider trading. The inquest stemmed from allegations that she had sold shares of ImClone — a now-defunct biopharmaceutical company owned by her friend Sam Waksal — based on private knowledge.

Though no evidence of illegal stock activity was found, Comey pursued charges of obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI against the homemaking icon. The high-profile case culminated in a conviction and Stewart serving five months behind bars, including a stint in solitary confinement without food or water, followed by an additional five months of house arrest.

